Colorado State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Cowboys listed as 5.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 41.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Colorado State vs. Wyoming matchup? This Mountain West contest will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

319 Colorado State Rams (+5.5) at 320 Wyoming Cowboys (-5.5); o/u 41.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 3, 2023

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

TV: CBSSN

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Wyoming. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado State Rams Game Notes

Avery Morrow (undisclosed) was limited two snaps during Colorado State’s game Saturday against the Air Force. Morrow logged 18 carries during Week 8. Thus, his snap count and overall relative absence across Week 9 was definitely surprising. It is unclear why he was limited, but there stands a chance something prevented him from being more available against the Air Force.

Wyoming Cowboys Game Notes

Andrew Peasley was 10-for-20 passing for 85 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Saturday’s 32-7 defeat to Boise State. It was a tough day for the senior quarterback, completing just half of his passes as he was held below 100 yards for the second time this season. Peasley’s now completed 58 percent of his passes this year for 1,055 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions through seven games while adding four rushing scores. He’ll look to bounce back next week at home vs. Colorado State.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Wyoming are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home.

The Cowboys are 21-6 SU in their last 27 games at home.

Colorado State are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played in November.

The Rams are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games on the road.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Betting Prediction

Take Colorado State. The Rams have covered in eight of their last 11 games overall and are 5-1 against the number in their last six games on the road. They’re also 8-3 at the betting window in their last 11 games dating back to last season and have covered in six of their last eight games against Mountain West opponents.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Prediction: COLORADO STATE RAMS +5.5