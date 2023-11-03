    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Colorado State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    colorado state vs. wyoming

    With the Cowboys listed as 5.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 41.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Colorado State vs. Wyoming matchup? This Mountain West contest will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    319 Colorado State Rams (+5.5) at 320 Wyoming Cowboys (-5.5); o/u 41.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 3, 2023

    Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

    TV: CBSSN

    Colorado State vs. Wyoming Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Wyoming. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Colorado State Rams Game Notes

    Avery Morrow (undisclosed) was limited two snaps during Colorado State’s game Saturday against the Air Force. Morrow logged 18 carries during Week 8. Thus, his snap count and overall relative absence across Week 9 was definitely surprising. It is unclear why he was limited, but there stands a chance something prevented him from being more available against the Air Force.

    Wyoming Cowboys Game Notes

    Andrew Peasley was 10-for-20 passing for 85 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Saturday’s 32-7 defeat to Boise State. It was a tough day for the senior quarterback, completing just half of his passes as he was held below 100 yards for the second time this season. Peasley’s now completed 58 percent of his passes this year for 1,055 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions through seven games while adding four rushing scores. He’ll look to bounce back next week at home vs. Colorado State.

    Wyoming are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home.

    The Cowboys are 21-6 SU in their last 27 games at home.

    Colorado State are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played in November.

    The Rams are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games on the road.

    Colorado State vs. Wyoming Betting Prediction

    Take Colorado State. The Rams have covered in eight of their last 11 games overall and are 5-1 against the number in their last six games on the road. They’re also 8-3 at the betting window in their last 11 games dating back to last season and have covered in six of their last eight games against Mountain West opponents.

    Colorado State vs. Wyoming Prediction: COLORADO STATE RAMS +5.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com