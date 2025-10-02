Colorado State vs SDSU odds, picks & line moves

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 8:21 pm by Michael Cash

Friday’s Mountain West tilt sends the Colorado State Rams to Snapdragon Stadium to face the San Diego State Aztecs on FS2. Our Colorado State vs SDSU odds preview lines up opening numbers vs. the current board, adds a public tickets read, injury/weather notes, and closes with an expert pick and buy/sell points. For live context, keep the CFB public betting chart and the College Football hub handy.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at San Diego State Aztecs

Colorado State Rams at San Diego State Aztecs Date/Time: Friday, October 3, 2025 — 10:30 PM ET

Friday, October 3, 2025 — 10:30 PM ET TV: FS2

FS2 Venue: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA)

Colorado State vs SDSU odds — Opening lines

Spread (open): San Diego State -6.5

San Diego State -6.5 Moneyline (open): SDSU -250 / Colorado State +200

SDSU -250 / Colorado State +200 Total (open): 39.5

39.5 Notes: Books hung a one-score game with a low total out of the gate.

Colorado State vs SDSU odds — Current market

Spread (now): San Diego State -6.0 (from -6.5)

San Diego State -6.0 Moneyline (now): SDSU -240 / Colorado State +195 (slight favorite softening)

SDSU -240 / Colorado State +195 Total (now): 41.0 (from 39.5)

41.0 Move read: Modest over interest bumped the total; side nudged toward CSU but holds under the key 7.

Public tickets — Colorado State vs San Diego State odds context

ATS tickets: ~78% on SDSU / ~22% on Colorado State

~78% on SDSU / ~22% on Colorado State Total tickets: Slight lean Over after the rise to 41.0

Slight lean Over after the rise to 41.0 Read: Majority backing the home favorite; if -6.5 reappears, dog interest could tick up, but books are comfortable below 7 for now.

Injuries & weather

Injuries: No new confirmed starter downgrades mid-week for either side; monitor CSU’s OL rotation and SDSU’s WR depth in the final reports.

No new confirmed starter downgrades mid-week for either side; monitor CSU’s OL rotation and SDSU’s WR depth in the final reports. Weather: Mild San Diego evening, mid-60s with a light breeze; negligible impact on passing or kicking.

Trends that matter

SDSU games have skewed lower-scoring; market still nudged the total up off a low 39.5 opener.

Ticket majority on the Aztecs hasn’t forced a push toward -7, signaling book resistance at the key number.

Colorado State has profiled better catching full 7+ than sub-7; number discipline matters.

Expert pick & buy points

Pick: San Diego State -6 (or better). With home field and defensive edges, -6 holds value as long as it stays below the 7.

Buy up to: -6.5

-6.5 Sell down to: Avoid -7 without reduced juice; consider -5.5 in alt builds.

Avoid -7 without reduced juice; consider -5.5 in alt builds. Alt options: Small lean to Over 41 if you missed 40s; prefer live entry if early drives stall.

