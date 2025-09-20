College Football Week 4 Best Bets & Expert Picks – Sept. 20, 2025

Looking for College Football Week 4 best bets? Week 4 stacks the slate from early afternoon kickoffs to prime-time showdowns. Below you’ll find Expert Picks, two value long shot best bets, latest odds, market notes, a public betting snapshot link, and a Today’s Card list that matches exactly what we’re betting.

Today’s Top 3 Best Bets

Georgia Tech −24.5 vs Temple (4:30 pm ET, The CW) Why we like it: Tech’s defense has smothered standard downs and Temple’s offense has struggled to sustain drives. With field-position and special-teams edges, the Jackets can separate by halftime and keep pressure on late. Bet this pick now at Bovada James Madison −8.5 at Liberty (3:30 pm ET, ESPNU) Why we like it: JMU’s run defense travels, and their balanced offense avoids long-yardage traps. Liberty’s tempo creates possessions, but JMU’s early-down efficiency and red-zone finishing profile point to a two-score win. Bet this pick now at Bovada Kansas −13 vs West Virginia (6:00 pm ET, FS1) Why we like it: Kansas’ offense is humming at home and WVU’s secondary has bled chunk gains off play-action. With scripted-drive success and tempo in spurts, the Jayhawks have multiple paths to cover. Bet this pick now at Bovada

Value Long Shots

North Carolina +7 at UCF (3:30 pm ET, FOX) Why it’s tempting: UNC’s perimeter speed and pass-game versatility can flip a coin-flip script even in a loud road spot. If the Heels protect on third down, they’re live late. Bet this pick now at Bovada

Tulane +13 at Ole Miss (3:30 pm ET, ESPN) Why it's tempting: Tulane's offense is efficient enough to trade scores and shorten possessions. Win the havoc battle (avoid sacks/turnovers) and this number can be alive into Q4. Bet this pick now at Bovada

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Totals caution: Several openers ticked up into the 60s (e.g., Tulane-Ole Miss); explosive scripts help dogs getting double digits.

Several openers ticked up into the 60s (e.g., Tulane-Ole Miss); explosive scripts help dogs getting double digits. Home chalk with trench edges: Spots like GT-Temple are where special teams + field position widen margins.

Spots like GT-Temple are where special teams + field position widen margins. Road dogs with clean turnover résumés: UNC/Tulane fit profiles that cover—and occasionally shock—when pass pro holds.

Week 4 Public Betting Snapshot

See today’s CFB public betting info

Temple @ Georgia Tech: Public majority on Georgia Tech (big favorite).

Public majority on (big favorite). James Madison @ Liberty: Public majority on James Madison (road favorite).

Public majority on (road favorite). West Virginia @ Kansas: Public majority on Kansas (number has ticked toward KU).

Public majority on (number has ticked toward KU). North Carolina @ UCF: Public majority on UCF . Public on UCF, value may lie on North Carolina.

Public majority on . Public on UCF, value may lie on North Carolina. Tulane @ Ole Miss: Public majority on Ole Miss. Public on Ole Miss, value may lie on Tulane.

Today’s Card (ET) — The games we’re betting

3:30 pm – North Carolina at UCF (FOX): UCF −7 / Total 47.0

3:30 pm – James Madison at Liberty (ESPNU): JMU −8.5 / Total 46.5

4:30 pm – Temple at Georgia Tech (The CW): GT −24.5

6:00 pm – West Virginia at Kansas (FS1): Kansas −13 / Total 54.5

3:30 pm – Tulane at Ole Miss (ESPN): Ole Miss −13 / Total 61.5

