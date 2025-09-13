College Football Week 3 Best Bets – September 13, 2025

College Football Week 3 brings heat! Big SEC battles like Georgia vs Tennessee, ranked showdowns including Alabama vs Wisconsin, plus power conferences showing their teeth. Whether you’re chasing big spreads or hunting value dogs, today’s matchup board is ripe for sharp edges. Let’s roll into College Football Week 3 best bets, some value underdogs, trends, notes, public betting snapshot, and today’s card.

Georgia −4.5 vs Tennessee (3:30 pm ET)

Pick Analysis: Georgia’s defense has looked disciplined, giving up minimal big plays, while Tennessee is explosive but more vulnerable in secondary coverage. The spread is modest; backing Georgia to pull ahead late in their home environment looks solid.

Public leaning Tennessee; value likely with Georgia. Bet this pick now at Bovada Alabama −20.5 vs Wisconsin (12:00 pm ET)

Pick Analysis: Alabama is heavy favorite and for good reason. Wisconsin has shown fight in early games, but they haven’t faced an offense as loaded as Alabama’s. Blowout potential here; the number might be large, but it seems justified. Bet this pick now at Bovada Clemson −3 at Georgia Tech (12:00 pm ET)

Pick Analysis: Georgia Tech has looked inconsistent defensively; Clemson, even after some early rough spots, has more talent on both sides. Plus, Clemson has covered similar spreads on the road before. Expect them to take control in the second half. Bet this pick now at Bovada

Saturday’s CFB Value Long Shots

South Florida +17.5 vs Miami (FL) (4:30 pm ET)

Why it’s tempting: South Florida has surprised in early games, and while Miami looks much stronger, that spread is large. If USF keeps it close early, this has value later in the game as well. Bet this pick now at Bovada

(4:30 pm ET) Why it’s tempting: South Florida has surprised in early games, and while Miami looks much stronger, that spread is large. If USF keeps it close early, this has value later in the game as well. Bet this pick now at Bovada Arkansas +6.5 vs Ole Miss (evening game, ~7:00-8:00 pm ET)

Why it’s tempting: Ole Miss is talented but has shown cracks; travel, turnover tendencies, and motivated underdog effort could make this line attractive for Arkansas to cover. Bet this pick now at Bovada

Quick Trends & Notes

SEC heavy action this week: Big games attract public bets; numbers like Alabama-big, Georgia-moderate are seeing sharp money fade occasionally.

Big games attract public bets; numbers like Alabama-big, Georgia-moderate are seeing sharp money fade occasionally. Big spreads in mismatch games: Spreads like −20+ raise risk; game flow and adjustments will matter.

Spreads like −20+ raise risk; game flow and adjustments will matter. Defensive performances spotlighted: Georgia has been impressive; teams that can force turnovers or pressure the QB are being undervalued.

Georgia has been impressive; teams that can force turnovers or pressure the QB are being undervalued. Underdogs drawing value: Lines like +17.5 or +6.5 show underdog potential, especially with motivated teams or potential let-downs after early wins.

Public Betting Snapshot

See today’s CFB public betting info

(Where exact percentages weren’t available, trends or consensus picks are noted.)

Georgia vs Tennessee: Public slightly leaning Tennessee; higher public ticket volume on Volunteers.

Public slightly leaning Tennessee; higher public ticket volume on Volunteers. Alabama vs Wisconsin: Public overwhelmingly on Alabama; few betting on Wisconsin but sharp money possibly on underdog.

Public overwhelmingly on Alabama; few betting on Wisconsin but sharp money possibly on underdog. Clemson vs Georgia Tech: Public split closer; slight lean on Clemson.

Public split closer; slight lean on Clemson. South Florida vs Miami (FL): Public majority on Miami; value lies with USF.

Public majority on Miami; value lies with USF. Arkansas vs Ole Miss: Public leaning Ole Miss; Arkansas may offer contrarian value.

Today’s Card

12:00 pm ET – Clemson @ Georgia Tech : Clemson −3 / ~51.5

: Clemson −3 / ~51.5 12:00 pm ET – Alabama vs Wisconsin : Alabama −20.5 / ~45.5

: Alabama −20.5 / ~45.5 12:00 pm ET – Michigan vs Central Michigan : Michigan −27.5 / ~43.0

: Michigan −27.5 / ~43.0 3:30 pm ET – Georgia vs Tennessee : Georgia −4.5 / ~50.5

: Georgia −4.5 / ~50.5 4:30 pm ET – South Florida @ Miami (FL) : Miami −17.5 / ~56.5

: Miami −17.5 / ~56.5 7:00–8:00 pm ET – Ole Miss vs Arkansas: Ole Miss −6.5 / ~62.5

(Lines from Bovada and public sources as of morning ET snapshot for September 13, 2025.)

👉 Track real-time NCAA public betting splits here