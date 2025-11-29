College Football Week 14 Picks: Late Slate Predictions & Odds

Late-slate games on Rivalry Weekend are where variance and circumstance create the clearest market edges. From road dogs with matchup leverage, to favorites who can control tempo, the smartest plays come from parsing injuries, snap counts, public bias and game-script incentives. Our College Football Week 14 Picks: Late Slate breakdown highlights the teams on Saturday afternoon and night that provide the best value.

Late Slate Best Bet: LSU +11 (at Oklahoma)

LSU as a double-digit road underdog has the profile of a classic cover candidate when you consider matchup specifics and Oklahoma’s style. Oklahoma’s explosive offense can put up points, but when tempo balloons and possessions increase, variance increases too — giving an underdog a better chance to keep the margin within two possessions. LSU’s run defense and ability to control short-yardage situations can ground the Sooners’ scoring rhythm and force longer drives; if LSU wins the turnover or special-teams battle (both higher-variance areas), a 11-point cushion quickly narrows.

Late Slate Best Bet: Oregon -6.5 (at Washington)

Oregon at -6.5 on the road is a line that reflects the Ducks’ superior balance and matchup advantages. Oregon’s offense creates chunk plays and forces defenses to defend the entire field; that helps sustain scoring even in hostile environments. Washington may have some personnel questions late in the week, and if the Huskies are managing snap counts for key skill players, Oregon’s ability to convert third downs and generate explosive gains increases the likelihood of a multi-score margin. Against Washington’s defensive tendencies, Oregon can dictate tempo and limit variance.

Late Slate Best Bet: Arkansas +3.5 (vs. Missouri)

Arkansas as a 3.5-point home dog is an attractive price when you factor in home-field edge and matchup style. The Razorbacks have moved the ball on virtually every opponent this season. Thus, while the Tigers’ defensive front is outstanding, so was the Longhorns’ defensive line and Arkansas moved the ball on them last weekend. And while the Hogs’ defense is atrocious, Mizzou hasn’t moved the ball effectively in over a month. While I could see Arkansas winning this game outright, I love having the hook with the three.

Late Slate Best Bet: Vanderbilt +2.5 (at Tenn)

Vanderbilt at +2.5 on the road is a textbook candidate for a small-size, value bet when the home favorite is vulnerable to turnover swings and opponent ball-control scripts. Tennessee’s offense can pressure tempo but also makes mistakes under rivalry-week noise; if Vanderbilt sustains drives and limits turnovers, the Volunteers’ home-crowd edge shrinks and the game stays competitive. A disciplined Vanderbilt game-plan that avoids costly penalties and manages the clock increases the chance of covering a three-point spread — especially if Tennessee’s secondary gives up chunk plays or if Tennessee underestimates Vanderbilt’s late-season adjustments.

Late Slate Best Bet: Virginia -7.5 (vs. VA Tech)

Virginia as a sizable home favorite is priced to win big, and the number is defensible when you consider matchup and depth advantages. If Virginia’s defense can consistently force three-and-outs — something they’ve done in stretches this season — Virginia Tech will struggle to generate sustained drives and big-play opportunities. Depth matters late in the year, and if Virginia Tech is managing injuries or rotation concerns, Virginia can widen the margin through attrition and better situational execution. A comprehensive home performance on both sides of the ball makes a 7.5-point cover a realistic outcome.

Late Slate Best Bet: Auburn +5.5 (vs. Alabama)

Auburn as a 5.5-point home underdog in the Iron Bowl buys two key things for bettors: crowd-driven variance and the possibility of personnel or usage constraints on Alabama’s side. Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson has come back to earth lately and he’ll face another stout defense tonight at Auburn. I could see this game turning out the same as the Oklahoma-Alabama matchup: A rock fight that favors the team that creates turnovers. Give me the Tigers as a home dog.

