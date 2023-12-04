College Football Playoff Semi-Finals Betting Odds & Trends

Not without controversy, the College Football Playoff semi-finals matchups have been set. No. 1 Michigan will take on No. 4 Alabama, while No. 2 Washington will battle No. 3 Texas. Here’s a look at the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals betting odds.

The SEC champion Crimson Tide will take on the Big Ten champion Wolverines at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, January 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET. It’s the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. The Wolverines are currently 1.5-point favorites. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 46.5.

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

The Crimson Tide finished with a 12-1 straight up record and was excellent at the betting window as well, finishing with a 9-4 ATS mark. The Tide also went 9-3-1 to the over this season, cashing the over in seven out of their last nine games, with one push over that timeframe.

As for Michigan, the Wolverines finished the regular season with a 13-0 record, which included a 26-0 stomping of an overmatched Iowa team in the Big Ten Championship last weekend. Michigan was also profitable against the spread this season, although not as profitable as ‘Bama. The Wolverines went 7-5-1 ATS, while posting a 6-6-1 over/under record.

Texas and Washington will kickoff at 8:45 p.m. ET on Monday, January 1 for the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns opened as a 4-point favorite in this matchup, but the line was bet up to 4.5. The total, meanwhile, is currently sitting at 63.5.

Texas finished with a 12-1 straight up record, beating Alabama 34-24 in Week 2, but losing to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Week 6. The Longhorns also finished with a 7-5-1 ATS record and a 5-8 over/under mark, cashing the under more times than not.

As for Washington, the Huskies finished unbeaten in the regular season. They beat Oregon twice, including 34-21 in the Pac-12 Championship last Friday. The Huskies were just 6-6-1 against the spread. Their over/under mark was 6-7, cashing the under more than the over.