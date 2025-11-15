College Football Week 12 Early Slate Predictions: Will Wildcats Cover?

Last Updated on November 15, 2025 9:20 am by Anthony Rome

If you’re hunting for clean, no-nonsense college football betting picks this weekend, you’re in the right spot. These College Football Betting Picks target three sharp-looking plays — Northwestern +10.5 vs. Michigan, South Florida/Navy OVER 62.5, and Notre Dame/Pitt OVER 54.5 — with short, confident reasoning and game-specific intel (times, weather, injuries) so you can place wagers with context and conviction. Focused, betting-first, and ready for action.

Pick 1 — Northwestern (+10.5) vs. Michigan

Game information

Kickoff: Saturday, November 15 — Noon ET (Wrigley Field, Chicago). TV: FOX. Michigan enters as the favorite; Bovada shows the Michigan/Northwestern game listing with Michigan as the chalk and Northwestern available on the board.

Weather report

Expect mild, mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 60s and light winds around midday at Wrigley Field — not a weather game, which preserves offenses but also keeps the field from being a major factor.

Injury Reports & Betting Trends

Both teams have had bumps this year, but nothing reported that dramatically changes the matchup’s character (Michigan’s depth remains a big edge; Northwestern’s offense has shown life at home and is playing looser as an underdog). The market opened with Michigan around a 10–11 point favorite and Northwestern has been a live dog for bettors who trust the Wildcats’ ability to keep this within one score. Bovada and other books have the spread in the -10 to -11 range.

Prediction

I’m siding with the dog to cover: Northwestern +10.5 — final score: Michigan 28, Northwestern 20. Michigan should win the game, but Northwestern’s offensive uptick and the neutral-site feel at Wrigley shrink the margin — take the points.

South Florida vs Navy — OVER 62.5

Game information

Kickoff: Saturday, November 15 — Noon ET (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis). Bovada lists this matchup with the total available at/around 62.5 on the board.

Weather report

Cloudy, cool conditions in Annapolis with temps in the low-to-mid 50s and a chance of showers developing later in the day — conditions that could slow one or two drives but generally won’t sink a high-tempo game.

Injury Reports & Betting Trends

Navy’s ground game and short-field efficiency make them dangerous in neutral/home spots; USF can put up points in spurts. Market action and model projections have the total hanging in the low-60s, with bettors split because Navy’s clock control can both inflate and suppress scoring depending on turnovers and red-zone efficiency. Bovada currently shows an over option at 62.5.

Prediction (Score)

I’ll take the OVER 62.5 — final score: South Florida 35, Navy 31. Expect Navy’s tempo and USF’s big-play potential to combine for a shootout feel — give me the total here.

Pick 3 — Notre Dame vs Pitt — OVER 54.5

Game information

Kickoff: Saturday, November 15 — Noon ET (Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh). Bovada’s game page shows the matchup and the total in the mid-50s (54.5 currently available).

Weather report

Expect a cloud-to-cloudy day in Pittsburgh with some rain possible around midday — nothing that will completely derail passing attacks but enough to increase the value of the faster drives and the hurry-up scoring opportunities that lift totals.

Injury Reports & Betting Trends

Both teams have offensive firepower; Notre Dame’s efficiency and Pitt’s ability to produce chunk plays make this a classic matchup where a few quick scores can push the total. The market has nudged the total around 54–55; Bovada lists the total at 54.5 today. Models and sharps have shown interest in the over as the game has tightened lines.

Prediction (Score)

OVER 54.5 — final score: Notre Dame 36, Pitt 24. Notre Dame’s offense should clear the plays needed to get this game comfortably over the number; Pitt will score enough in spurts to finish the total.

