College Football Best Bets – Week 0 August 23, 2025

Kickoff to the college football 2025 season is here—with Week 0 delivering high-interest showdowns like Iowa State vs Kansas State overseas in Dublin and several intriguing FBS matchups across the country. Whether you’re tracking the early betting momentum or searching for value plays, today’s action sets the tone for what promises to be a thrilling season kickoff.

Today’s Top 3 Best Bets

Kansas State -3.0 vs Iowa State (spread −3.0; moneyline −160)

Pick Analysis: Kansas State enters as slight favorite in Dublin, carrying strong momentum as a Big 12 title contender, led by QB Avery Johnson. Iowa State, despite a quality 2024, looks less explosive on offense and more vulnerable on defense. Expect Kansas State to cover early and assert control in a neutral-site atmosphere. Bet this pick now at Bovada Stanford +2.5 @ Hawaii (line −2.5)

Pick Analysis: Hawaii’s inconsistency under coach Timmy Chang—especially in the rushing game—makes them a shaky favorite. Stanford’s disciplined defense and methodical offensive approach should keep this tight. A bounce-worthy road underdog in an early-season spot. Bet this pick now at Bovada Kansas / Fresno State OVER 50.5

Pick Analysis: Expecting fast tempo and offensive fireworks from these mid-majors. Kansas, bolstered by a potent offensive scheme, and Fresno State, known for aggressive playcalling, should push this total. Over is the play early when defensive rhythm is often lacking. Bet this pick now at Bovada

Value Long Shots

Sam Houston ML vs Western Kentucky (approx −10 spread)

Why it’s tempting: Sam Houston’s aggressive defense and physicality could keep this closer than expected. Early-season underdog value. Bet this pick now at Bovada

Why it’s tempting: Sam Houston’s aggressive defense and physicality could keep this closer than expected. Early-season underdog value. Bet this pick now at Bovada Idaho State +21.5 @ UNLV

Why it’s tempting: FCS teams as underdogs this large can be worth the flier. Idaho State may surprise, especially if weather or early-game jitters factor in. Bet this pick now at Bovada

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Week 0 gaining traction: This season’s early kickoff in select games (like Iowa State vs Kansas State in Dublin) reflects growing interest in pre-Week 1 scheduling; college football leaders are considering making Week 0 a full start in future seasons.

This season’s early kickoff in select games (like Iowa State vs Kansas State in Dublin) reflects growing interest in pre-Week 1 scheduling; college football leaders are considering making Week 0 a full start in future seasons. Model favoring Stanford +2.5: Advanced simulations back Stanford to cover on the road at Hawaii, aligning with our lean.

Advanced simulations back Stanford to cover on the road at Hawaii, aligning with our lean. Lines firming slightly: Kansas State holding steady at −3, indicating balanced money from early bettors.

Kansas State holding steady at −3, indicating balanced money from early bettors. Offensive totals trending high: Expect elevated scoring in wake-up openings, with several totals lined in the 50s.

Today’s Card

Time (ET) Matchup Market Line 12:00 pm Iowa State vs Kansas State (Dublin) Kansas State −3.0; ML −160; O/U 51 ~4:00 pm Idaho State vs UNLV UNLV –21.5 (approx) 6:30 pm Fresno State vs Kansas Around 50.5 O/U 7:00 pm Sam Houston vs Western Kentucky Western Kentucky −10 (approx) 7:30 pm Stanford vs Hawaii Hawaii −2.5; O/U ~50.5

(All times ET; Bovada lines as of August 23, 2025, early-day snapshot.)