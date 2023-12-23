Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Hawai’i Bowl Prediction

With the line sitting at 9.5 and the total at 48.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl at 10:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

233 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (+9.5) at 234 San Jose Spartans (-9.5); o/u 48.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on San Jose State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Game Notes

Ethan Vasko completed 21 of 29 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 56-14 defeat against James Madison. He also had nine rushes for 45 yards with one touchdown.

While Vasko completed 72.4 percent of his passes and had a solid day through the air against a stingy JMU defense, he also managed to lead CCU in rush attempts and rushing yards and accounted for both of the team’s touchdowns on the day. In his only three starts this season, Vasko logged 579 passing yards and a 4:1 TD:INT while adding 236 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

San Jose State Spartans Game Notes

Chevan Cordeiro went 19-for-26 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 37-31 victory against UNLV.

Cordeiro wrapped up the regular season with 423 yards in his last two games, completing 73.9 percent of his passes in that span. While Saturday’s win pushed SJSU into a three-way tie for first in the Mountain West, a computer-generated tiebreaker will leave them out of the championship game. Still, a strong season from Cordeiro led the Spartans to six wins and bowl eligibility. He has 2,549 yards, 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions through 12 games.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

The Chanticleers are 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

Coastal Carolina is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games

San Jose State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

San Jose State is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Betting Prediction

Take San Jose State. The Spartans covered five out of their last six games overall and eight of their last 11 in the month of December. They’re also 7-1-1 at the betting window in their last nine games played on a Saturday and are facing an opponent in Coastal Carolina which is just 1-5 ATS in its last six games played in December.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Prediction: SAN JOSE STATE -9.5