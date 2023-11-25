Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Will South Carolina cover as a home underdog against Clemson on Saturday night? Or are the Tigers the better bet to cash for bettors in this Clemson vs. South Carolina rivalry matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

159 Clemson Tigers (-7.5) at 160 South Carolina Gamecocks (+7.5); o/u 49.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network

Clemson vs. South Carolina Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Clemson. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Cade Klubnik was 21-for-32 passing for 219 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 31-20 victory against North Carolina. He also had 12 rushes for 44 yards with one touchdown.

Klubnik followed up his four-touchdown performance against Georgia Tech with another stellar outing as he completed 65.6% of his passes and accounted for two touchdowns in route to a 31-20 win over No. 20 North Carolina.

South Carolina Gamecocks Game Notes

Spencer Rattler completed 19-of-27 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns Saturday against Kentucky.

Rattler has now thrown seven touchdowns in his last three games, all wins for the Gamecocks. Unfortunately, the task gets a bit more difficult in the regular season finale with Clemson next weekend.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Clemson is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing South Carolina

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Clemson’s last 6 games when playing on the road against South Carolina

South Carolina is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of South Carolina’s last 6 games when playing at home against Clemson

Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Prediction

Take Clemson. The Gamecocks are playing their best ball of the season but you have to account for their opponent over the last three weeks. During their current win streak, the Gamecocks defeated Jacksonville State (but failed to cover), lowly Vanderbilt and a struggling Kentucky team – all at home, mind you. Over that same three-week span, Clemson beat Notre Dame outright as a 3-point home dog, throttled Georgia Tech 42-21 as a 14.5-point favorite and covered last Saturday against North Carolina in a 31-20 victory over the Tar Heels. Two three-game winning streaks, but two win streaks that aren’t created equal.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: CLEMSON TIGERS -7.5