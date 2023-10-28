Clemson vs. NC State Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked Clemson heads to Raleigh to face unranked NC State at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday on the CW Network. Can the Tigers cover the 9.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Our Clemson vs. NC State betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Clemson is 4-3 straight up this season and 2-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Syracuse and their worst loss came against Duke.

NC State is 4-3 straight up this season and 2-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Marshall, and their worst loss came against Duke.

Clemson vs. NC State Matchup & Betting Odds

141 Clemson Tigers (-9.5) at 142 NC State Wolfpack (+9.5); o/u 44

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

TV: CW Network

Clemson vs. NC State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on NC State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Clemson starting strong safety RJ Mickens will miss Saturday’s game after he recently underwent an appendectomy. Mickens is third on the team in total tackles with 32 in 7 games of action this year.

Tigers starting wide receiver and punt returner Antonio Williams has been ruled out indefinitely with a toe injury. Williams has 17 catches for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns in four contests for Clemson this season. Williams has also recorded 3 punt returns for 14 yards in 2023.

NC State Wolfpack Game Notes

NC State starting tight end Trent Pennix is questionable for Saturday’s tilt with Clemson due to a lower-body injury. Pennix has 11 catches for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns in 6 games of action for the Wolfpack this season.

Wolfpack freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 24-3 loss to Duke on October 14th. In that game, Conception had 6 catches for 63 yards and 4 carries for 33 yards including a long run of 21 and a long reception of 21. He will likely see some more touches against Clemson on Saturday.

Clemson vs. NC State Betting Trends

Clemson is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in NC State’s last 10 games.

NC State is 5-1 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Clemson vs. NC State Betting Prediction

Clemson simply doesn’t have it this year. The Tigers’ offense ranks 90th in the country in yards per play and 91st in the nation in points per play. Their starting quarterback Cade Klubnik was supposed to have a breakout season this year, but he’s been above average at best. Klubnick has a QBR of 61.5 which ranks 61st in the country. He was a five-star recruit, and now he’s leading an offense that ranks 74th in points scored per game.

NC State is in a good spot here. They are coming off of a bye week last week where they presumably could address the offensive issues that led to them only scoring 3 points in their last game. Clemson had the misfortune of going to Miami last week where the Tigers lost 28-20 in double overtime. The Wolfpack will have the rest advantage in this contest. NC State is 7-4 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of the 2020 season. In a bit of a public play, I’ll take NC State and the points at home this weekend.