    NCAAF Articles

    Clemson vs. Miami Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    327 Clemson (-3.0) at 328 Miami (+3.0); o/u 48.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

    TV: ACC Network

    Clemson vs. Miami Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Clemson. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Clemson Tigers Game Notes

    The Clemson Tigers squeaked out a 17-12 home win to Wake Forest in week 6, before their bye last Saturday. Will Shipley had a nice day in the win running for 97 yards on 19 carries and scoring a TD. Shipley has now recorded a TD in three straight games. The Tigers will need more offense production as a unit to grab a conference road win.

    Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

    Miami suffered their second consecutive loss of the season against the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 41-31 last Saturday night in Chapel Hill. Tyler Van Dyke had a big night in the loss throwing for a season high 391 yards and tossing 4 TD’s and 2 Int’s. Van Dyke will need to clean up the turnovers against a stingy Clemson defense.

    Clemson is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Miami is 4-6 SU in their last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games for Miami.

    Clemson vs. Miami BETTING PREDICTION

    Clemson enters this contest off a bye week, while the Canes have dropped two straight games. Miami’s season has just gone from bad to worse in the past two weeks, back-to-back losses and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was banged up in last week’s game versus North Carolina. Reports from Miami’s coaching staff and Van Dyke have made it clear he’s ready to go against the Tigers.

    Despite their recent issues, take Miami to snap their two-game skid. Clemson has not impressed me this season they played well against FSU, but outside of that they haven’t looked great. Van Dyke is the better quarterback and Miami has the talent to compete with nearly anyone in the country. Mental mistakes, penalties and turnovers have just really cost the Canes the past two weeks. I think they clean up those mistakes back at home this week and grab a much-needed win.

    Clemson vs. Miami Prediction: Miami +125

