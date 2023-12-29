Clemson vs. Kentucky TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Odds & Prediction

The SEC will take on the ACC in Friday’s Clemson vs. Kentucky TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday. With the Tigers laying 3.5 and the total sitting at just 44.5, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

257 Clemson Tigers (-3.5) vs. 258 Kentucky Wildcats (+3.5); o/u 44.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Clemson vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Kentucky. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Will Shipley is available for Clemson’s bowl game against Kentucky on Dec. 29, Marc Whiteman of WYFF News 4 reports.

When asked about Shipley’s availability for the Gator Bowl, Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that the running back would be available. Clemson’s team will have its best rusher to close out 2023, a year during which he has logged 798 rushing yards thus far.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Ray Davis announced Thursday via his personal Twitter page that he will play in the Gator Bowl versus Clemson on Dec. 29.

Davis had declared for the NFL Draft in late November and the assumption was that he’d sit out the team’s bowl game to avoid the risk of getting hurt before the draft. After some debate, the All-SEC back will hit the field once more before turning his focus to the draft. The Wildcats were winners of the Gator Bowl in 2021 and Davis will look to replicate that and lead them to their sixth bowl win in the last seven years.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

The Tigers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

Clemson is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Kentucky’s last 9 games

Kentucky is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games

Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Prediction

Take Clemson. What happens when the Tigers stuff the Wildcats’ rushing attack? Kentucky isn’t explosive offensively and while it tries, it often loses the time of possession battle as well. The Wildcats defense has issues getting off the field on third down, too, so the Tigers could take control of this game from the outset and grind out a victory. I don’t see this being a blowout because Clemson will be missing some key pieces defensively, but the Tigers will pull away in the fourth quarter.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Prediction: CLEMSON TIGERS -3.5