Charlotte vs USF odds, picks & lines (Week 6)

In Friday’s AAC matchup, the Charlotte 49ers visit the South Florida Bulls under the lights in Tampa. Our Charlotte vs USF odds breakdown compares opening numbers to the current board, adds public betting context, and closes with an expert pick and buy/sell points. For live context, bookmark the CFB public betting trends and scan the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls

Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls Date/Time: Friday, October 3, 2025, 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 3, 2025, 7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Venue: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Charlotte vs USF odds — Opening numbers

Spread (open): USF -26.5

USF -26.5 Moneyline (open): USF -6500 / Charlotte +2000

USF -6500 / Charlotte +2000 Total (open): 54.5

54.5 Notes: Early prices posted widely with a four-TD spread and a mid-50s total.

Current odds — Live board & movement

Spread (now): USF -27.5 (from -26.5)

USF -27.5 Moneyline (now): USF -4545 / Charlotte +2000 (softened slightly for the favorite)

USF -4545 / Charlotte +2000 Total (now): 55.5 (from 54.5)

55.5 Move read: Modest Bulls tax added; total nudged up a point.

Public betting — Tickets % & line moves

Tickets % (spread): Heavier interest showing on Charlotte +points.

Heavier interest showing on Charlotte +points. Line context: Despite some dog tickets, market still clipped from -26.5 to -27.5, reflecting respect for USF’s ceiling.

Injuries & weather

Key injuries: Charlotte QB Conner Harrell (knee) and RB Henry Rutledge are out for the season; Duke transfer Grayson Loftis starts at QB. USF with no new major starters ruled out at mid-week.

Charlotte QB Conner Harrell (knee) and RB Henry Rutledge are out for the season; Duke transfer Grayson Loftis starts at QB. USF with no new major starters ruled out at mid-week. Kickoff weather: ~79°F around kickoff, light winds, low rain chance in Tampa; negligible impact expected.

Trends that matter

USF has covered in the majority of recent lined games this season.

Charlotte has struggled ATS as a large underdog and on the road.

Early action nudged the total up; market implies a comfortable USF scoring margin.

Expert pick & buy points

Pick: USF -27 (or better). Charlotte’s offensive injuries and protection issues meet a fast USF tempo that can separate late.

Buy up to: -27.5

-27.5 Sell down to: Avoid past -28 unless you’re building alts.

Avoid past -28 unless you’re building alts. Alt options: USF -24.5 in parlays; small lean to Under 55.5 if 56 appears.

