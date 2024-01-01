CFP Semi-Final Texas vs. Washington Sugar Bowl Prediction

The Longhorns are 4.5-point favorites against the Huskies in Monday night’s Texas vs. Washington CFP semi-final matchup. Will the Huskies cash as the underdog or is Texas the better bet as a favorite tonight in New Orleans?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

281 Texas Longhorns (-4.5) vs. 282 Washington Huskies (+4.5); o/u 61.5

8:45 p.m. ET, Monday, January 1, 2024

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Washington Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Derek Williams will miss the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Washington on Jan. 1, Chip Brown of 247Sports.com reports.

Williams was ejected for a targeting penalty during the Big 12 Championship Game. Williams’ appeal of the ejection was denied, so he will miss half of the Sugar Bowl game as punishment.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Rome Odunze compiled seven receptions (on 12 targets) for 120 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 24-21 victory against Washington State.

Odunze delivered and caught both of Penix’s touchdown passes in the win, although the stadnout wide receiver took advantage of a couple of blown coverages in the match. The dynamic connection will look to be the driving offensive force in the upcoming Pac-12 Chamionship Game.

Texas vs. Washington Betting Trends

Texas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The Longhorns are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games

Washington is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The Huskies are 3-5-1 ATS in its last 9 games

Texas vs. Washington Betting Prediction

Take Texas. The Longhorns have the better defense and an offense that is more than capable of hanging with Michael Penix Jr. and the explosive Washington offense. The other key to tonight? If Washington has a lead in the fourth quarter, can it run the ball against Texas? Because the Longhorns’ front seven is nasty. It has held up all season against the run.

Conversely, if the Longhorns hold a fourth quarter lead, they will be able to run the ball effectively and bleed clock. I understand the thought process behind backing Washington: You’re getting points with a team that can score at will. But unless the game comes down to the wire (and hey, it might), the team that wins tonight will need to hold a fourth quarter lead and then sustain a drive or two to work the clock. I know Texas can do that, but I’m not sure Washington will.

The Longhorns are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games against the Pac-12, which includes a 4-1 ATS mark the last four times they faced an opponent from the Pac-12. On the other side, the Huskies are just 4-10 straight up in their last 14 games against the Big 12, and this is the best that the conference has to offer.

Texas vs. Washington Prediction: TEXAS LONGHORNS -4.5