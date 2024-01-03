CFP National Championship: Michigan Favored over Washington

The line in Monday night’s CFP National Championship matchup between Washington and Michigan is already on the move.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

287 Washington Huskies (+4.5) vs. 288 Michigan Wolverines (-4.5); o/u 55.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, January 8, 2024

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

CFP National Championship Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Dillon Johnson (lower body) is expected to play in Monday’s National Championship game versus Michigan, Alyssa Charlston reports. Johnson underwent x-rays on his lower half Tuesday, which came back negative.

Johnson’s feet and ankles were wrapped up and landed on by his tackler in the final seconds of Monday’s win over Texas. It was notable given that Johnson has dealt with a lengthy foot injury this season. He was visibly hobbled while getting helped off the field. That said, he was later shown hyping up his team as he exited on the cart. Negative x-rays don’t preclude a foot/ankle injury, and there could be strategic gamesmanship involved from the Huskies, but offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said he expects Johnson to suit up for the National Championship.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

J.J. McCarthy was 16-for-20 passing for 148 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 30-24 win versus Ohio State. McCarthy won against Ohio State for the second time in as many years. While he did not put up nearly as many passing yards (263) as he did in 2022, the junior signal-caller logged a much cleaner all-around stat line Saturday, completing 30 percent more of his passes while still throwing for 7.4 YPA. He also tossed one of his best touchdown passes of the season when he threaded a ball past two defenders directly into the hands of wideout Roman Wilson for a 22-yard score in the second quarter.

McCarthy’s performance in this tight rivalry matchup against one of the nation’s best defenses should provide encouragement for his outlook heading into next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship versus an offensively-challenged opponent in Iowa.

CFP National Championship Betting Trends

The Huskies are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Washington is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games

The Wolverines are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Michigan is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

CFP National Championship Line Movement

The Wolverines opened as 4-point favorites against the Huskies, but the line has climbed to 4.5. With the majority of public bettors aligning early with Washington, this line movement is an indication that sharps are on the Wolverines.

As for the total, the number opened at 55.5 and that’s where it currently sits. After the over cashed in both of the college football playoff semi-final matchups, odds are high that public bettors will once again be on the over come Monday night.