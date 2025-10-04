CFB Week 6 Public Betting: Saturday Ticket Leans & Odds

Last Updated on October 4, 2025 8:05 am by Michael Cash

Our CFB Week 6 public betting rundown highlights Saturday’s AP Top-25 slate with verified odds and where the tickets are landing. For live movement, scan the College Football Odds (live board), keep the CFB public betting trends open, and browse the CFB hub.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

CFB Week 6 public betting — Saturday Top-25 ticket leans & verified odds

Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan — 12:00 p.m. ET

Line (now): Michigan −16.5 | Total 42.5

Michigan −16.5 | Total 42.5 Tickets (ATS): 55% Wolverines

55% Wolverines Read: If this pokes to −17, some Badgers buyback is likely. Weather looks neutral.

No. 3 Georgia vs. Kentucky — 12:00 p.m. ET

Line (now): Georgia −20.5 | Total 48.5

Georgia −20.5 | Total 48.5 Tickets (ATS): 48% Bulldogs (slight public dog interest on Kentucky)

48% Bulldogs (slight public dog interest on Kentucky) Read: Market hovering below the key −21; any climb invites Wildcats grabs.

Virginia at No. 14 Louisville — 3:30 p.m. ET

Line (now): Louisville −6.5 | Total 61.5

Louisville −6.5 | Total 61.5 Tickets (ATS): 53% Cardinals

53% Cardinals Read: Solid two-way action; totals appetite tied to passing-game health.

No. 9 Texas at Florida — 3:30 p.m. ET

Line (now): Texas −5.5 | Total 42.5

Texas −5.5 | Total 42.5 Tickets (ATS): 62% Longhorns

62% Longhorns Read: Public siding with the ranked road favorite; slow tempo keeps total suppressed.

Notre Dame vs. Boise State — 3:30 p.m. ET (at Notre Dame)

Line (now): Notre Dame −20.5 | Total 62.5

Notre Dame −20.5 | Total 62.5 Tickets (ATS): 56% Fighting Irish

56% Fighting Irish Read: Square-dog interest appears near +21; watch for brief pops to the key.

Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama — 3:30 p.m. ET

Line (now): Alabama −11.5 | Total 56.5

Alabama −11.5 | Total 56.5 Tickets (ATS): 45% Crimson Tide (public dog nibbling Vandy + points)

45% Crimson Tide (public dog nibbling Vandy + points) Read: If Tide dip toward −11, expect sharper buy; total tied to pace projections.

Texas Tech at Houston — 7:00 p.m. ET

Line (now): Texas Tech −12.5 | Total 51.5

Texas Tech −12.5 | Total 51.5 Tickets (ATS): 57% Red Raiders

57% Red Raiders Read: Corridor between −11 and −13 has held; injuries could nudge total late.

Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m. ET

Line (now): Ohio State −23.5 | Total 44.5

Ohio State −23.5 | Total 44.5 Tickets (ATS): 59% Buckeyes

59% Buckeyes Read: Resistance near −24 is consistent; Under interest shows on cooler forecasts.

No. 7 Penn State at UCLA — 7:30 p.m. ET

Line (now): Penn State −24.5 | Total 49

Penn State −24.5 | Total 49 Tickets (ATS): 65% Nittany Lions

65% Nittany Lions Read: Public laying big wood; totals sit mid-to-upper 40s unless tempo chatter flips.

No. 16 Miami (FL) at No. 11 Florida State — 7:30 p.m. ET

Line (now): Miami −4.5 | Total 54.5

Miami −4.5 | Total 54.5 Tickets (ATS): 58% Hurricanes

58% Hurricanes Read: Rivalry draws volume; any slide to −4 gets grabbed quickly by favorite backers.

💸 Hunt the best number across books: Compare live lines 🏈

Quick angles & market notes

Key numbers matter: favorites near −3, −7, −14, and −21 have seen quick resistance this week.

Totals: late weather updates can swing numbers by a point or two; re-check the live board before placing bets.

Public dogs to monitor: Kentucky at Georgia and Vanderbilt at Alabama both attracted spread tickets.

🏈 Build your card with the best available prices: Shop lines now 💰

Be first to key line moves & community consensus.

Join the Forum ·

Register Now ·

Email Sign-Up

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the NCPG.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.