    Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Prediction & Betting Odds

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan

    MAC rivals square off in Kalamazoo, MI on Tuesday night when Western Michigan hosts Central Michigan at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Broncos cover as 3-point home favorites or is there a better bet on the board? Check out our prediction for tonight’s Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 7, 2023

    Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

    TV: ESPNU

    Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Central Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Central Michigan Chippewas Game Notes

    Jase Bauer went 9-for-16 for 116 yards and a touchdown, along with 106 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, against Northern Illinois on Tuesday night. Bauer has accounted for multiple touchdowns in four of the last six games. He’ll look to keep it rolling next week (Nov. 7) against Western Michigan.

    Western Michigan Broncos Game Notes

    Hayden Wolff went 15-for-26 for 169 yards and one touchdown against Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Wolff didn’t have as fantasy-friendly an outing as he’d had the prior three games, but the Broncos won. Western Michigan now has some time off before playing Central Michigan on Nov. 7.

    Central Michigan is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Western Michigan

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Central Michigan’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Western Michigan

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Western Michigan’s last 7 games

    Western Michigan is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

    Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Betting Prediction

    Take WMU. The Broncos have won nine out of their last 12 meetings against the Chippewas, who have dropped four out of their last five games against Western Michigan. CMU is also 3-8 at the betting window in its last 11 games overall, whereas WMU is 4-1 against the number in its last five games. Finally, the Chips have dropped eight out of their last 11 games on the road.

    Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Prediction: WESTERN MICHIGAN -3

