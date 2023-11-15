Central Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Bobcats laying 10.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Central Michigan vs. Ohio matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

309 Central Michigan Chippewas (+10.5) at 310 Ohio Bobcats (-10.5); o/u 46.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

TV: ESPNU

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Eastern Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Central Michigan Chippewas Game Notes

Jase Bauer went 14-for-27 for 205 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, along with 40 rushing yards, against Western Michigan on Tuesday night. Bauer has accounted for three touchdowns in each of the last two games. Central Michigan will play some more midweek MAC-tion next Wednesday night against Ohio.

Ohio Bobcats Game Notes

Kurtis Rourke went 14-for-21 for 121 yards with one rushing yard against Buffalo on Tuesday night. Rourke has zero or one touchdown pass in four straight games, but he does have at least 275 passing yards in three of the last five.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Betting Trends

The Chippewas are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing Ohio

Central Michigan is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Ohio

Ohio is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Ohio’s last 6 games when playing Central Michigan

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Betting Prediction

Take CMU. The Bobcats are just 1-10 straight up in their last 11 games versus the Chippewas, who are 13-2 against the spread in their last 15 games played on a Wednesday. CMU is also 8-3 at the betting window in its last 11 games against Ohio and has won four out of its last five games versus the Bobcats straight up when playing on the road.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction: CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS +10.5