Central Michigan vs Michigan Prediction: Can the Chippewas Keep This Respectable?

This Central Michigan vs Michigan prediction previews an in-state matchup at Michigan Stadium where the Wolverines are heavy favorites. The Chippewas will try to avoid a rout. Michigan looks to rebound at home. Central Michigan’s best path is ball control, minimizing mistakes, and keeping possessions long.

Event Information

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Wolverines.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Wolverines. Date & Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025 — 12:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday, September 13, 2025 — 12:00 p.m. ET. Stadium: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, MI.

Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, MI. TV: Big Ten Network.

Betting Odds & Market Info

Spread / Moneyline: Central Michigan +28 / Michigan -28.

Central Michigan / Michigan -28. Total (O/U): 42.5.

Check the live number at Bovada and watch public/ticket splits at the College Football Public Betting Chart.

Quick matchup notes

Michigan enters as the overwhelmingly superior roster. They should control tempo with a power run game. Their home crowd and depth amplify that edge.

Central Michigan’s route to a respectable outcome is limiting turnovers and converting on third down. Additionally, chewing the clock with long drives will help.

The total (42.5) is modest, reflecting an expectation of Michigan controlling possessions. The Wolverines are likely to create a lower overall play count if they lean on the run.

Prediction & Best Bet

Predicted Score: Michigan 34, Central Michigan 10

Best Bet: Central Michigan +28 (small–medium unit)

Why: Michigan should win comfortably. However, the Chippewas’ conservative game plan—if executed—creates real value. They are getting nearly four full touchdowns. Expect Michigan to run and protect a lead. This keeps scoring concentrated and increases the chance that Central Michigan stays within a large spread rather than being completely blown out. The total’s modest size also suggests a lower-possession script. Backing Central Michigan +28 buys insurance against a steady, clock-eating approach that narrows margins late.