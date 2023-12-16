Close Menu
    California vs. Texas Tech Independence Bowl Betting Prediction

    California vs. Texas Tech

    With the Red Raiders laying 3.5 and the total sitting at 58.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s California vs. Texas Tech Independence Bowl matchup? Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET from Shreveport, LA.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    211 California Golden Bears (+3.5) vs. 212 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-3.5); o/u 58.5

    9:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

    Shreveport, LA

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    California vs. Texas Tech Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Texas Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    California Golden Bears Game Notes

    Fernando Mendoza was 19-for-30 passing for 178 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 33-7 victory against UCLA.

    Cal’s beatdown of UCLA won’t do Chip Kelly’s resume any favors, and Mendoza and company were happy to oblige. Mendoza was far from mistake-free, but the rushing attack and defense made things easy for the talented freshman. the Bears will now await word for a potential bowl bid.

    Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

    Behren Morton was 19-for-36 passing for 88 yards and three interceptions during Friday’s 57-7 loss to Texas. He also had five rushes for negative two yards with one touchdown.

    Morton threw a season-high three interceptions against Texas’ ferocious defense as the Red Raiders’ quarterback faced pressure all afternoon. He was able to add his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. Texas Tech is bowl eligible and will wait to see who their opponent is for that game.

    California is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of California’s last 7 games

    Texas Tech is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games

    California vs. Texas Tech Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which is 12-5 in Cal’s last 17 games, cashing in five out of the Golden Bears’ last seven contests overall. The total has also gone over in eight out of Cal’s last 10 games when facing an opponent from the Big 12 and is 9-2 in the Golden Bears’ last 11 games when listed as the underdog.

    California vs. Texas Tech Prediction: OVER 58.5

