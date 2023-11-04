Cal vs. Oregon College Football Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Ducks laying 24.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 59.5, what’s the smart bet in Saturday’s Cal vs. Oregon matchup? This Pac-12 matchup is set for 5:30 p.m. ET from Eugene, OR.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

369 California Golden Bears (+24.5) at 370 Oregon Ducks (-24.5); o/u 59.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: Pac-12

Cal vs. Oregon Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Oregon. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cal Golden Bears Game Notes

Fernando Mendoza completed 25 of 39 passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 50-49 defeat against USC. He also had eight rushes for 48 yards with two touchdowns. Mendoza was responsible for four touchdowns in the loss and was one play away from upsetting the Trojans, but the risky decision to go for two put the final mail in the coffin. The Bears leaned on their run game, but Mendoza was efficient in directing the offense and threw for almost 300 yards. He is likely to hold on to the job when Sam Jackson (undisclosed) returns and the freshman has an excellent chance to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Bo Nix was 24-for-31 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 35-6 win over Utah. He also had four rushes for eight yards with one touchdown. Thanks to a staunch run defense, Nix easily outscored the Utes with a balanced offensive scheme that heavily featured Bucky Irving, who proved that Utah’s efficacy against the run isn’t as good as advertised. All eyes will be on Michael Penix to see if he can bounce back, because Nix and J.J. McCarthy are hot on his heels in the Heisman race.

Cal vs. Oregon Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of California’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of California’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Oregon

Oregon is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against California

The Ducks are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

Cal vs. Oregon Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 10-3 in Cal’s last 13 games overall and has cashed in all five of the Golden Bears’ last five games on the road. Finally, the over is 9-2 in the Golden Bears’ last 11 conference games and is 8-3 in the Ducks’ last 11 games against an opponent in the North Division.

Cal vs. Oregon Prediction: OVER 59.5