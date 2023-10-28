BYU vs. Texas Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked BYU heads to Austin to face #7 Texas at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Cougars cover the 20-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our BYU vs. Texas betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

BYU is 5-2 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Arkansas and their worst loss came against TCU.

Texas is 6-1 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Alabama, and their lone loss came against Oklahoma.

BYU vs. Texas Matchup & Betting Odds

195 BYU Cougars (+20) at 196 Texas Longhorns (-20); o/u 50

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: ABC

BYU vs. Texas Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on BYU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Bywater is sixth on the team with 32 total tackles in 4 games of action this season. Cougars starting slot receiver Keanu Hill missed BYU’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Hill has 10 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in 4 contests this year.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

The big injury story for the Longhorns this weekend will be the absence of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder and will miss Saturday’s game and possibly a contest or two after that. Ewers has completed 151 of 213 passes for 1,915 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions while posting a QBR of 77.9 this year.

In Ewers’ place, Texas will likely start redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy. Murphy has completed 4 of 8 passes for 47 yards in 3 contests this season.

Two Texas starters are questionable for this weekend’s game: cornerback Ryan Watts (lower body) and center Jake Majors (ankle). Watts has missed the team’s last two games while Majors sat out last weekend’s game. If Texas is missing both their center and quarterback for this game, that could have a significant impact on the outcome.

BYU vs. Texas Betting Trends

BYU is 3-0 ATS in 3 games against Texas.

The over is 7-3 in BYU’s last 10 games.

BYU is 10-7 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Texas is 29-35-3 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2016 season.

BYU vs. Texas Betting Prediction

Texas is favored by more than three scores in a game where they will be starting a redshirt freshman at quarterback in Maalik Murphy. The bulk of the public bets are on BYU, but the line has only climbed from 17.5 to 20 in favor of Texas. All the signs point toward BYU covering this game. The Cougars have an experienced quarterback in fifth-year senior Kedon Slovis, and he should be able to keep this game somewhat competitive on Saturday. I can’t lay more than three scores with a backup quarterback, so I’m on BYU and the points in Austin this weekend.