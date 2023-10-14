BYU vs. TCU, College Football Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the Horned Frogs laying 5.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 52.5, what’s the smart bet in Saturday’s BYU vs. TCU matchup? Kickoff for this contest is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

197 BYU Cougars (+5.5) at 198 TCU Horned Frogs (-5.5); o/u 52.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN

BYU vs. TCU Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on BYU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

Kedon Slovis was 13-for-24 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns during Friday’s 35-27 win versus Cincinnati. Slovis had a shaky start for BYU who would eventually rally to beat the Bearcats. On a positive note, the transfer QB does have at least two passing touchdowns in each of his last four games. The three rushing touchdowns in the first two weeks do appear to be an outlier which aligns with his historical expectations in the run-game. The Cougars are on a bye next week before heading to TCU for another Big 12 showdown.

TCU Horned Frogs Game Notes

TCU’s head coach Sonny Dykes said Chandler Morris (knee) is likely out at least a month due to his injury, Frogs Today reports. Dykes said Morris will be monitored on a week-to-week basis but is expected to be unavailable for at least one month. In that case, he would sit out three games, with his earliest return date being Nov. 11 against Texas. Ideally for Morris, Chandler Hoover will not officially replace the injured quarterback like Max Duggan did for TCU in 2022.

BYU vs. TCU Betting Trends

Brigham Young is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Brigham Young’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Texas Christian’s last 5 games

Texas Christian is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Brigham Young

BYU vs. TCU Betting Prediction

Take TCU. I realize the Horned Frogs have struggled mightily this season, especially coming off a trip to the national championship game last year. That said, BYU can’t move the ball effectively, it doesn’t sustain drives and it has no pass rush. As long as TCU can stop beating itself, the Horned Frogs should take a lot of their frustrations from this season out today on the Cougars. And as far as their starting quarterback being out, with all due respect to Morris, it’s not as if he was playing well pre-injury.

BYU vs. TCU Prediction: TCU HORNED FROGS -5.5