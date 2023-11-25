BYU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked BYU heads to Stillwater to face #20 Oklahoma State at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Cowboys cover the 16.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our BYU vs. Oklahoma State betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

BYU is 5-6 straight up this season and 4-7 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas Tech and their worst loss came against West Virginia.

Oklahoma State is 8-3 straight up this season and 7-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Oklahoma, and their worst loss came against South Alabama.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Matchup & Betting Odds

215 BYU Cougars (+16.5) at 216 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-16.5); o/u 56.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

TV: ABC

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 85% of bets are on BYU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis has missed the team’s last three contests with an arm injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State. If Slovis is unable to play, the Cougars will likely start Jake Retzlaff at QB. Retzlaff threw for 173 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception while also running for a score in his team’s near-upset of Oklahoma last weekend.

BYU defensive tackle Caden Haws (undisclosed) and defensive end John Henry Daley (undisclosed) are both questionable to play at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Oklahoma State wide receivers Talyn Shettron (undisclosed) and Blaine Green (undisclosed) are questionable to play this weekend against BYU. Shettron has 6 catches for 78 yards this season and Green has 13 receptions for 102 yards on the campaign.

Cowboys reserve running back Elijah Collins missed his team’s last game with an unspecified injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s clash with the Cougars. Collins has 30 carries for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns for Oklahoma State this season.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

BYU is 21-16 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2016 season.

Oklahoma State is 3-5 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

The under is 28-20-1 in Oklahoma State’s games since the start of the 2020 season.

The under is 57-43-1 in BYU’s games since the start of the 2016 season.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Prediction

The yoke of pressure will be hanging squarely around Oklahoma State’s neck for this game. The Cowboys absolutely need to win to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game, and they will have the most to lose in this contest. There’s also the curious matter of Oklahoma State losing their final regular season game in 2022, 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, and 2005. Now granted, most of those losses were to Oklahoma, but some of those were not. The Cowboys also lost the Big 12 championship game against Baylor in 2021, but that didn’t count as part of the regular season.

The BYU Cougars will be on a mission to win this game. Doing so will provide them with bowl eligibility. BYU has only missed out on a bowl game once since 2005, and I think they’ll do everything they can to get their record to 6-6 and secure a bowl berth on Saturday. I’m not sure if BYU will win this game, but I do think they’ll cover the number as a live underdog in Stillwater this weekend.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Prediction: BYU COUGARS +16.5