    Buffalo vs. Miami OH Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Updated:
    Buffalo vs. Miami OH

    With the Redhawks laying 8.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 39.5, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Buffalo vs. Miami OH matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    307 Buffalo Bulls (+8.5) at 308 Miami OH Redhawks (-8.5); o/u 39.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

    Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

    TV: ESPN2

    Buffalo vs. Miami OH Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 78% of bets are on Miami OH. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Buffalo Bulls Game Notes

    Cole Snyder went 14-for-21 for 171 yards against Ohio on Tuesday night. Snyder has thrown one or zero touchdown passes in seven straight games. He may lose noticeable snaps to CJ Ogbonna as the 3-7 Bulls play out the string this season.

    Miami Ohio Redhawks Game Notes

    Aveon Smith went 8-for-17 for 50 yards along with 42 rushing yards on Wednesday night against Akron. Smith is starting in place of the injured Brett Gabbert (leg), but he’s not putting up numbers like Gabbert can. The RedHawks will take on Buffalo next Wednesday night.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

    The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of Buffalo’s last 10 games when playing on the road against Miami-OH

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Miami-OH’s last 10 games when playing at home against Buffalo

    Miami-OH is 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games

    Buffalo vs. Miami OH Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which is 7-3 in the Bulls’ last 10 games versus the Redhawks and has cashed in 13 out of Miami OH’s last 18 games against Buffalo. The over is also 9-1 in the Bulls’ last 10 road games versus the Redhawks, as well as in seven out of Buffalo’s last nine games played in the month of November.

    Buffalo vs. Miami OH Prediction: OVER 39.5

