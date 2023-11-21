    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan

    The Falcons are small favorites against the Broncos on Tuesday night but they’ve struggled to cover the number in previous meetings between these two teams. Are the Broncos the play tonight in this Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    103 Bowling Green Falcons (-1.5) at 104 Western Michigan Broncos (+1.5); o/u 52.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

    Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

    TV: ESPNU

    Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Bowling Green Falcons Game Notes

    Connor Bazelak went 23-for-35 for 286 yards and a touchdown against Toledo on Tuesday night. Bazelak continued to cede some snaps to Connor Orth. The 6-5 Falcons will finish the regular season next Tuesday night against Western Michigan.

    Western Michigan Broncos Game Notes

    Hayden Wolff went 18-for-31 for 182 yards against Northern Illinois on Tuesday night. The Broncos were shutout by the Huskies, so no one got much done offensively. Western Michigan (4-7) will finish its season next Tuesday night against Bowling Green.

    The Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

    Bowling Green is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    The Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home

    Western Michigan is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Betting Prediction

    Take Western Michigan. The Falcons are just 4-12 against the spread in their last 16 games against the Broncos, which includes a 2-6 ATS mark in their last eight games versus Western Michigan. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 6-2 at the betting window in their last eight games and have covered in four out of their last five home games.

    Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Prediction: WESTERN MICHIGAN +1.5

