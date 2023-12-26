Close Menu
    Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Quick Lane Bowl Betting Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

    The spread in Tuesday’s Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Quick Lane Bowl dropped from 6 down to 3.5. With the total also moving up from 37.5 to 39.5, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup at 2:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    235 Bowling Green Falcons (+3.5) vs. 236 Minnesota Golden Gophers (-3.5); o/u 39.5

    2:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

    Ford Field, Detroit, MI

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Minnesota. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Bowling Green Falcons Game Notes

    Connor Bazelak will use his additional year of collegiate eligibility to participate in Bowling Green’s 2024 season, per his announcement Wednesday.

    Bazelak decided to forgo declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft so that he could give it one more year in college. 2023 was his worst year yet, but it says how good he is. Even with a career-worst year for Bazelak, he still completed it with a 61.2 completion percentage on 242 passes for 1,709 yards and 11 touchdowns across 10 games.

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Notes

    Cole Kramer will be the starting quarterback for Minnesota’s bowl game against Bowling Green on Dec. 26, Nolan O’Hara of Sports Illustrated reports.

    Athan Kaliakmanis intending to enter the transfer portal leaves Kramer as Minnesota’s best quarterback option available on Dec. 26. He has attempted only one pass during 2023, and said attempt resulted in an interception. Kramer’s best year thus far has been 2021, when he logged 227 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns.

    Bowling Green is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

    Bowling Green is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 6 games

    Minnesota is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

    Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Betting Prediction

    Take Bowling Green. The Falcons are 5-1 straight up over their last six games and are 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games. On the other side, the Golden Gophers dropped five of their last seven games overall and are just 3-10 at the betting window in their last 13 games. Finally, Minnesota is just 3-8 against the number in its last 11 games when listed as the favorite.

    Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Prediction: BOWLING GREEN FALCONS +3.5

    ABOUT

