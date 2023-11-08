Bowling Green vs. Kent State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Golden Flashes catching 8.5 points as a home dog and the total sitting at 40.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Bowling Green vs. Kent State matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

109 Bowling Green Falcons (-8.5) at 110 Kent State Golden Flashes (+8.5); o/u 40.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

TV: CBSSN

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Bowling Green. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bowling Green Falcons Game Notes

Connor Bazelak went 13-for-21 for 128 yards and two touchdowns on Wednesday night against Ball State. Bazelak has three touchdown passes and no interceptions over the last two games. He should continue starting under center for the Falcons from here on out this season.

Kent State Golden Flashes Game Notes

Tommy Ulatowski went 15-for-23 for 229 yards and three touchdowns, along with 24 rushing yards and another score on the ground, Wednesday night against Akron. Ulatowski got the start over Michael Alaimo. He surely did well enough to keep the gig next week against Bowling Green, and possibly the rest of the season.

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Betting Trends

The Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Kent State

Bowling Green is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Kent State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Bowling Green

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kent State’s last 7 games at home

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Betting Prediction

Take Kent State. The Golden Flashes have covered in four out of their last five games against the Falcons, who are 1-5 straight up in their last six games against Kent State. The Falcons have also dropped 12 out of their last 15 games at the betting window when playing in the month of November. Even though Kent State is 1-8 on the season, this is a lot of points to lay with a marginal Bowling Green squad.

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Prediction: KENT STATE GOLDEN FLASHES +8.5