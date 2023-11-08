    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Bowling Green vs. Kent State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bowling Green vs. Kent State

    With the Golden Flashes catching 8.5 points as a home dog and the total sitting at 40.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Bowling Green vs. Kent State matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    109 Bowling Green Falcons (-8.5) at 110 Kent State Golden Flashes (+8.5); o/u 40.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

    Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

    TV: CBSSN

    Bowling Green vs. Kent State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Bowling Green. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Bowling Green Falcons Game Notes

    Connor Bazelak went 13-for-21 for 128 yards and two touchdowns on Wednesday night against Ball State. Bazelak has three touchdown passes and no interceptions over the last two games. He should continue starting under center for the Falcons from here on out this season.

    Kent State Golden Flashes Game Notes

    Tommy Ulatowski went 15-for-23 for 229 yards and three touchdowns, along with 24 rushing yards and another score on the ground, Wednesday night against Akron. Ulatowski got the start over Michael Alaimo. He surely did well enough to keep the gig next week against Bowling Green, and possibly the rest of the season.

    The Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Kent State

    Bowling Green is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    Kent State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Bowling Green

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kent State’s last 7 games at home

    Bowling Green vs. Kent State Betting Prediction

    Take Kent State. The Golden Flashes have covered in four out of their last five games against the Falcons, who are 1-5 straight up in their last six games against Kent State. The Falcons have also dropped 12 out of their last 15 games at the betting window when playing in the month of November. Even though Kent State is 1-8 on the season, this is a lot of points to lay with a marginal Bowling Green squad.

    Bowling Green vs. Kent State Prediction: KENT STATE GOLDEN FLASHES +8.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com