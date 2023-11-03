Boston College vs. Syracuse Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

ACC foes clash in Syracuse, NY on Friday night where the Orange will host the Boston College Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the Orange laying a field goal and the total sitting at 50.5, what’s the smart play in tonight’s Boston College vs. Syracuse matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

317 Boston College Eagles (+3) at 318 Syracuse Orange (-3); o/u 50.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 3, 2023

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

TV: ESPN2

Boston College vs. Syracuse Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Syracuse. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boston College Eagles Game Notes

Thomas Castellanos was 16-for-24 passing for 151 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 21-14 victory against Connecticut. He also had 14 rushes for 45 yards. Castellanos came back down to earth a bit this week after a couple big rushing days. Running backs Kye Robichaux and Alex Broome were extremely effective and shouldered the load for the Eagles in the running game.

Syracuse Orange Game Notes

Garrett Shrader was 12-for-18 passing for 137 yards and one touchdown during Thursday’s 38-10 defeat against Virginia Tech. He also had 11 rushes for -42 yards. Shrader struggled mightily against Va Tech as the Hokies took away everything on the ground allowing a combined 0 yards to Shrader and LeQuint Allen on 25 attempts.

Boston College vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Syracuse are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played in week 10.

Syracuse are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games played in November.

Boston College are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston College’s last 12 games.

Boston College vs. Syracuse Betting Prediction

Ake the under, which has cashed in six out of Syracuse’s last seven games overall. The under has also hit in four out of the last five meetings between these two teams when the game is played in Syracuse. Finally, the under has hit in six out of the Orange’s last seven games overall.

Boston College vs. Syracuse Prediction: UNDER 50.5