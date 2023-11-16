Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

ACC foes meet on Thursday night when Pittsburgh hosts Boston College at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Panthers listed as 3-point home favorites and the total sitting at 45.5, what’s the smart play in tonight’s Boston College vs. Pittsburgh matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

313 Boston College Eagles (+3) at 314 Pittsburgh Panthers (-3); o/u 45.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ESPN

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Pittsburgh. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boston College Eagles Game Notes

Thomas Castellanos was 10-for-20 passing for 110 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Saturday’s 48-22 defeat against Virginia Tech. He also had 11 rushes for 46 yards.

After Castellanos and the Eagles rattled off five straight wins, Castellanos struggled against the Hokies defense. Castellanos accounted for just one touchdown and while throwing two interceptions. The Eagles fell behind early forcing them to get away from their strength in the rushing game and rely on the pass to come back. Castellanos was not successful completing just 50% of his passes for 110 yards.

Pittsburgh Panthers Game Notes

Nate Yarnell was 3-for-5 passing for 48 yards during Saturday’s 28-13 loss to Syracuse. Yarnell came in to replace quarterback Christian Veilleux, who has been struggling to get the offense rolling. The redshirt sophomore quarterback would be the likely starter for the Panthers, should the team decide to make a change at the position. Veilleux is listed atop the depth chart for Saturday’s game against Boston College.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Boston College is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Boston College’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 11-3 in the Panthers’ last 14 games overall and has cashed in nine out of the Eagles’ last 12 games. The over is also 4-1 in Boston College’s last five road games and has hit in 16 of Pitt’s last 22 home contests.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: OVER 45.5