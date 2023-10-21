Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked Boston College heads to Atlanta to face unranked Georgia Tech at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ACC Network. Can the Yellow Jackets cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Boston College vs. Georgia Tech betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Boston College is 3-3 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Virginia and their worst loss came against Northern Illinois.

Georgia Tech is 3-3 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Miami, and their worst loss came against Bowling Green.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Matchup & Betting Odds

331 Boston College Eagles (+5.5) at 332 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-5.5); o/u 56.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Boston College. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boston College Eagles Game Notes

Boston College starting wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe will miss Saturday’s game and likely several more contests after that with a neck injury. O’Keefe is second on the Eagles in receptions (23) and receiving yards (235) in 5 games of action this season.

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos had a big game running the ball in his team’s 27-24 win over Army on October 7th. In that game, Castellanos ran the ball 31 times for 142 yards and 4 touchdowns. Thomas Castellanos leads Boston College in carries (98), rushing yards (500), and rushing touchdowns (7) this season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

Georgia Tech wide receiver Chase Lane had been out with an undisclosed injury, but he’s probable for this weekend’s home clash with Boston College. Lane has 6 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in 2 games for the Yellow Jackets this year.

Georgia Tech reserve running back Dontae Smith has missed the team’s last 4 games with an unspecified injury, and he’s listed as questionable for this weekend’s game. Smith has recorded 12 carries for 50 yards and 2 catches for 16 yards in 3 contests this year.

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jordan Williams will be out Saturday with an undisclosed injury he suffered three weeks ago. Williams started all 12 of Georgia Tech’s games last season and was a key player along their offensive line this year before going down.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Boston College is 20-17 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2018 season.

Georgia Tech is 5-17 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of the 2018 season.

The over is 10-0 in Boston College’s last 10 games.

The over is 7-3 in Georgia Tech’s last 10 games.

Boston College is 3-2-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Georgia Tech.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction

Georgia Tech is coming off an unbelievable come-from-behind win over Miami on the road two weeks ago. The Yellow Jackets would have lost if the Hurricanes had simply taken a knee, but they didn’t, and Georgia Tech wound up with a miracle victory. It’s going to be hard for the Yellow Jackets to get up for a lesser opponent like Boston College this weekend, despite the bye week they had on October 14th.

I really like Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos’ skill set. The 5’10” 196-pound Waycross, Georgia native has run for at least 49 yards in each of the 6 games he’s played in this year. What’s more, he’s been efficient with his rushing attempts as he’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry on the season. A running quarterback can provide an offense with a unique dimension, and that’s a facet of the game that I believe Georgia Tech will have trouble containing. I’ll take the Eagles and the points on the road this weekend.