Boise State vs. UNLV Mountain West Championship Prediction

Are the Broncos the smart bet in Saturday’s Boise State vs. UNLV matchup? Or is there a better bet in today’s Mountain West Championship at 3:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

313 Boise State Broncos (-2.5) at 314 UNLV Rebels (+2.5); o/u 60.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FOX

Boise State vs. UNLV Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boise State Broncos Game Notes

Taylen Green completed 13 of 17 passes for 228 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions during Friday’s 27-19 victory against Air Force. He also had seven rushes for 25 yards with a touchdown.

It was a solid effort from Green, who’s completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 321 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in two games since replacing Maddux Madsen (leg). Overall, Green’s thrown for 1,526 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season while adding 344 rushing yards with seven scores. He’ll lead the Broncos’ offense again next week in the conference championship game vs. UNLV.

UNLV Rebels Game Notes

Jayden Maiava was 19-for-29 passing for 229 yards and a touchdown during Saturday’s 37-31 defeat to San Jose State. While the loss snapped a three-game winning streak, it was another positive outing from the freshman Maiava, who’s completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,047 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions over his last four games. Maiava’s strong finish led the Rebels to their first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game, where they’ll host Boise State next week.

Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Boise State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Nevada-Las Vegas

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Boise State’s last 6 games on the road

Nevada-Las Vegas is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Nevada-Las Vegas is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games

Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Prediction

Take Boise State. The Broncos are a perfect 5-0 in their last five road games versus the Rebels ad have covered in four out of their last five games overall. I know UNLV has been a betting darling this season because of its 9-2 ATS record, but the Rebels’ bubble popped last week in their 37-31 loss versus San Jose State. I’m backing the better team today in Boise.

Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction: BOISE STATE BRONCOS -2.5