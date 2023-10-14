Boise State vs. Colorado State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Following their win over San Jose State, will Boise State come through on Saturday night in Fort Collins? Or will Colorado State cover as a 9-point home underdog? Keep reading for our Boise State vs. Colorado State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

183 Boise State Broncos (-8.5) at 184 Colorado State Rams (+8.5); o/u 60.5

9:45 PM ET, Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

TV: FS1

Boise State vs Colorado State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Broncos in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of public bets are on Colorado State +8.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Boise State Broncos Game Notes

Boise may have a decision to make at the quarterback. Maddux Madsen passed for 155 yards and totaled two touchdowns in comeback victory over San Jose State. Taylen Green was also responsible for three touchdowns himself in the win over the Spartans, so he will likely be back in his QB1 role if healthy. The sophomore quarterback has been a bright spot through 15 starts after taking over last season, and he’ll look to deliver again here on the road. Lewis has thrown for 1,013 yards with five touchdowns to four interceptions, and he’s added 219 yards and four scores on the ground thru six starts.

Colorado State Rams Game Notes

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi struggled in Logan with Utah State, going just 26/57 for 225 yards with four turnovers. The freshman quarterback’s first taste of Mountain West action did not go well, and he’ll have to deal with one of the best defenses in the conference here with Boise. Fowler-Nicolosi has passed for 1,585 yards, with eleven touchdowns to ten interceptions thru six games.

Boise State vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Boise is 1-4-1 against the spread this season, with a 4-2 over/under record.

CSU is 3-2 ATS, with a 4-1 o/u record.

Boise State vs Colorado State Betting Prediction

Colorado State played the game of their lives versus Colorado a month ago, but they sputtered in their conference debut, and I like leaning on the old guard here in this battle. Boise has rebounded from a 0-2 start to win three of their last four games, and they’ve dominated this series over the years. The Broncos will likely find a way to make the young CSU quarterback uncomfortable, and there’s a good chance turnovers come along with that. It may cut close being on the road, but let’s back Boise to take care of business here versus Colorado State. Also, after what happened to Colorado last night, don’t be alarmed if the Rams come out with more energy than usual and steal this contest.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 7 PREDICTION: BOISE STATE BRONCOS -8.5