Baylor vs. Cincinnati Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked Baylor travels to Cincinnati to face the unranked Bearcats at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on Big 12 Network/ESPN+. Can the Bearcats cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Baylor vs. Cincinnati betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Baylor is 2-4 straight up this season and 1-4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against UCF and their worst loss came against Texas State.

Cincinnati is 2-4 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Pittsburgh, and their worst loss came against Miami Ohio.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Matchup & Betting Odds

333 Baylor Bears (+3.5) at 334 Cincinnati Bearcats (-3.5); o/u 49.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Cincinnati. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Baylor starting linebacker Mike Smith Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The redshirt senior had 24 total tackles, a sack, and a pass defended in 5 games of action for the Bears this season.

Baylor wide receiver Monaray Baldwin was one of the team’s few bright spots in the Bears’ 39-17 home loss to Texas Tech on October 7th. In that game, Baldwin reeled in 5 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Monterey Baldwin is tied for the team lead with 17 catches and leads Baylor in receiving yards with 404.

Cincinnati Bearcats Game Notes

Cincinnati reserve running back Ryan Montgomery has missed the team’s last two games with an undisclosed injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s tilt with Baylor. Ryan Montgomery has 30 carries for 135 yards, and 2 catches for 25 yards in 4 games of action for the Bearcats this season.

Bearcats linebacker Daniel Grzesiak played well in his team’s 30-10 loss to Iowa State last weekend. In that game, the senior from Los Angeles recorded 7 total tackles and 2 sacks. Grzesiak leads Cincinnati with 3.5 sacks on the season.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Baylor is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 40-30 in Cincinnati’s games since 2018.

The under is 6-4 in Baylor’s last 10 games.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Betting Prediction

It’s tough to quantify how bad Baylor has been this season. The Bears are 121st in points per play margin (-0.250) and 128th in yards per point margin (-7.8). Baylor averages 1.4 giveaways per game, a figure that ranks 68th in the nation. What’s more, Baylor allows 4.9 yards per opponent rushing attempt, which ranks 108th in the country.

That last figure plays into Cincinnati’s hands. The Bearcats lost their last game against Iowa State mainly because their quarterback Emory Jones threw 2 interceptions and only converted 4 of 16 third and fourth downs. Cincinnati should be able to run the ball effectively against Baylor. The Bearcats average 4.6 yards per rushing attempt which ranks 42nd in the nation. And Cincinnati has two running backs averaging 5 yards per carry in addition to QB Emory Jones who has run for 352 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. I like the Bearcats to get back on track against a lowly Bears team on Saturday.