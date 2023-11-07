Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

MAC rivals meet in Dekalb, IL on Tuesday night when the Huskies host Ball State at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the home team laying 9.5 points and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Ball State vs. Northern Illinois matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

103 Ball State Cardinals (+9.5) at 104 Northern Illinois (-9.5); o/u 43.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Huskie Stadium, Dekalb, IL

TV: CBSSN

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Ball State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ball State Cardinals Game Notes

Kiael Kelly went 9-for-19 for 66 yards along with 90 rushing yards and two scores on the ground against Bowling Green on Wednesday night. Kelly has rushed for two scores in back-to-back games, with over 60 rushing yards in four straight. Ball State is back in action next Tuesday night against Northern Illinois.

Northern Illinois Huskies Game Notes

Rocky Lombardi went 20-for-35 for 298 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, along with 31 rushing yards, against Central Michigan on Tuesday night. Lombardi has multiple passing touchdowns in three of the last five games. The Huskies will next take on Ball State Nov. 7.

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Ball State’s last 5 games when playing Northern Illinois

The over/under has gone UNDER in 12 of Ball State’s last 16 games

Northern Illinois is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Ball State

The Huskies are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games when playing Ball State

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has hit in four out of Ball State’s last five games against Northern Illinois. The under is also 7-3 in the Cardinals’ last 10 games on the road and is 17-6 in Ball State’s last 23 conference games. On the other side, the under has hit in all five of Northern Illinois’ last seven games playing at home on Tuesday. The under is also 4-1 in the Huskies’ last five home games.

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction: UNDER 43.5