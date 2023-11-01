Ball State vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the home team Falcons laying 5.5 and the total sitting at 40.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Ball State vs. Bowling Green matchup? This MAC contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

305 Ball State Cardinals (+5.5) at 306 Bowling Green Falcons (-5.5); o/u 40.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

TV: ESPN2

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Bowling Green. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ball State Cardinals Game Notes

Kiael Kelly went 13-for-16 for 101 yards, along with 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns, against Central Michigan on Saturday. Kelly has started the last two games, and Ball State’s offense has shifted to run-focused to put his running ability on display. The Cardinals get a little break now before playing Bowling Green on Nov. 1.

Bowling Green Falcons Game Notes

Connor Bazelak went 6-for-11 for 69 yards and a touchdown on Saturday against Akron. Bazelak started the game, but a blowout win led to Camden Orth seeing some action too. Bowling Green will next play on Nov. 1 against Ball State.

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Ball State’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Ball State’s last 9 games on the road

Bowling Green is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Ball State

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Bowling Green’s last 8 games at home

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in 10 out of Ball State’s last 11 games played in the month of November. The under is also 12-3 in the Cardinals’ last 15 games dating back to last season and is 5-2 in the Falcons’ last seven games playing at home.

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Prediction: UNDER 40.5