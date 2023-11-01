    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Ball State vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Ball State vs. Bowling Green

    With the home team Falcons laying 5.5 and the total sitting at 40.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Ball State vs. Bowling Green matchup? This MAC contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    305 Ball State Cardinals (+5.5) at 306 Bowling Green Falcons (-5.5); o/u 40.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

    Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

    TV: ESPN2

    Ball State vs. Bowling Green Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Bowling Green. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ball State Cardinals Game Notes

    Kiael Kelly went 13-for-16 for 101 yards, along with 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns, against Central Michigan on Saturday. Kelly has started the last two games, and Ball State’s offense has shifted to run-focused to put his running ability on display. The Cardinals get a little break now before playing Bowling Green on Nov. 1.

    Bowling Green Falcons Game Notes

    Connor Bazelak went 6-for-11 for 69 yards and a touchdown on Saturday against Akron. Bazelak started the game, but a blowout win led to Camden Orth seeing some action too. Bowling Green will next play on Nov. 1 against Ball State.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Ball State’s last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Ball State’s last 9 games on the road

    Bowling Green is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Ball State

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Bowling Green’s last 8 games at home

    Ball State vs. Bowling Green Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which has cashed in 10 out of Ball State’s last 11 games played in the month of November. The under is also 12-3 in the Cardinals’ last 15 games dating back to last season and is 5-2 in the Falcons’ last seven games playing at home.

    Ball State vs. Bowling Green Prediction: UNDER 40.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com