Auburn vs. Maryland Music City Bowl Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Saturday’s Auburn vs. Maryland TransPerfect Music City Bowl moved from 2.5 up to 6.5 in favor of the Tigers. Are the Terps a live dog despite the line movement? Or will the Tigers cruise to outright and ATS victories this afternoon in Nashville, TN?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

267 Auburn Tigers (-6.5) vs. 268 Maryland Terps (+6.5); o/u 47.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Auburn vs. Maryland Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Auburn. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Payton Thorne (foot) completed 5 of 16 passes for 91 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Saturday’s 27-24 loss versus Alabama. He also had 15 rushes for 57 yards.

Thorne had one long throw to Ja’Varrius Johnson, but was otherwise a fairly poor game manager during the stunning defeat to the Tide. Thorne had a dismal season throwing the ball, passing for just 1,671 yards and nine interceptions. However, he did have 520 rushing yards and 18 combined scores during the regular season.

Maryland Terps Game Notes

Taulia Tagovailoa has opted out of Maryland’s bowl game against Auburn on Dec. 30, Ahmed Ghafir of InsidetheBlackandGold.com reports.

By opting out of the bowl game, Tagovailoa’s college career has come to an end. The quarterback logged three excellent seasons with Maryland, for whom he logged more than 3,000 passing yards and 20 overall touchdowns during each of his campaigns.

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends

The Tigers 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

Auburn is 3-6 SU in its last 9 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Maryland’s last 5 games

Maryland is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Prediction

Take Maryland. The Terps are 6-0 this season when they score at least 27 points. They’re 1-5 when they don’t reach that scoring mark. Tagovailoa is out but he was always hit-and-miss for Maryland anyway. Don’t discount what Billy Edwards Jr. can do today behind a solid offensive line.

The bigger issue for Auburn is the opt-outs on defense. They’ll be without four defensive starters and it could be as much as six depending on a couple of game time decisions.

The other issue for the Tigers is that they don’t have much of a downfield passing attack. They’ll need to grind out a win on the ground and keep the game low-scoring in order to win – let alone cover as a favorite of over a touchdown. With no real threat to move the ball through the air, I don’t see Auburn pulling away in the end.

Auburn vs. Maryland Prediction: MARYLAND TERPS +6.5