    Auburn vs. LSU College Football Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    The Auburn Tigers will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the #22 LSU Tigers on Saturday night. With LSU listed as a double-digit home favorite and the total sitting at 60 points what is the smart bet in the battle of the Tigers? Keep reading for our Auburn vs. LSU prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    199 Auburn (+11.0) at 200 LSU (-11.0); o/u 60.0

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

    Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

    TV: ESPN

    Auburn vs. LSU Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on LSU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Auburn Tigers Game Notes

    Auburn dropped to 3-2 on the season after their 27-20 loss to Georgia in week 5. Auburn had their chances to win, however the #1 Bulldogs were just too much to handle in the end. Payton Thorne provided majority of the offense for the Tigers as he rushed for 92 yards and threw for 82 yards. Auburn will need to produce more offense against an LSU team that is both allowing and scoring at alarming rates.

    LSU Tigers Game Notes

    LSU bounced back to defeat the Missouri Tigers by a score of 49-39. It was a much-needed win for the Tigers to keep their SEC title aspirations alive. Logan Diggs had a big day for LSU as he ran for 134 yards and recorded a touchdown. Diggs has now rushed for 235 yards and three scores over his last two games. The LSU defense will be the main focus in this one as they have allowed close to 100 points in the last two contests.

    LSU is 5-0 SU in their last 5 home games.

    Auburn is 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 road games.

    The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Auburn vs. LSU BETTING PREDICTION

    LSU returns home after three games to face an Auburn team that is coming off a bye last weekend. What a rollercoaster year it has been for LSU thus far they have been scoring at will, averaging 44.8 points per game but ranking 121st in total defense. Jayden Daniels has been incredible for LSU so far, but with awful defense it is tough to win every ballgame.

    Give me Auburn here as a double-digit dog, they’re going to look to control the clock in this one and limit the number of possessions. The defense will be able to at least record a couple of stops and veteran Auburn coach Hugh Freeze knows he can’t get into a shootout with LSU. Auburn is the play.

    Auburn vs. LSU Prediction: Auburn +11

