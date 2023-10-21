Army vs. LSU College Football Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Following their victory over Auburn, will LSU also come through on Saturday night in Baton Rouge? Or will Army cover as a 33-point underdog? Keep reading for our Army vs. LSU prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

413 Army Black Knights (+32.5) at 414 LSU Tigers (-32.5); o/u 59.5

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Tiger Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Army vs LSU Public Betting Information

As of this writing, the public is favoring the Black Knights in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of public bets are on Army +33. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

Army Black Knights Game Notes

Champ Harris finished the contest with Troy after starting quarterback Bryson Daily left with an injury, and he wasn’t able to do much, passing for 63 and an interception. The freshman QB doesn’t bring much experience to the position, and Death Valley may just be the toughest venue he’s ever played at in his entire career, so Saturday night may be slow for the Cadets.

LSU Tigers Game Notes

Jayden Daniels had another strong outing in the Tiger Bowl win over Auburn, going 20/27 for 325 yards, with three touchdowns to an interception. The former ASU QB has been very sharp since a season-opening loss to Florida State, and after tossing three touchdowns or more in four straight games, he could be in for another productive, but potentially short outing with Army this weekend. Daniels has thrown for 2,294 yards, with 22 touchdowns to two interceptions, with 515 yards and four more scores on the ground through seventeen starts.

Army vs. LSU Betting Trends

Army is 3-3 against the spread with an 3-3 o/u record

LSU is 4-3 ATS, with a 6-1 over/under record

Army vs. LSU Betting Prediction

LSU has been firing on all cylinders offensively, and there’s no way Army comes in and puts a scare on them here. The Tigers have been vulnerable defensively this season, but that’s been against the SEC level, and they should be able to contain the Cadets limited approach on the offensive end. Let’s back LSU flexing their muscles here with a lopsided victory.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 8 PREDICTION: LSU TIGERS -32.5