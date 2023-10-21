    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Army vs. LSU College Football Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Mark WilliamsBy Updated:No Comments
    LSU vs. Missouri Betting Prediction

    Following their victory over Auburn, will LSU also come through on Saturday night in Baton Rouge? Or will Army cover as a 33-point underdog? Keep reading for our Army vs. LSU prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    413 Army Black Knights (+32.5) at 414 LSU Tigers (-32.5); o/u 59.5

    7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21st, 2023

    Tiger Stadium

    TV: SEC Network

    Army vs LSU Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, the public is favoring the Black Knights in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of public bets are on Army +33. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

    Army Black Knights Game Notes

    Champ Harris finished the contest with Troy after starting quarterback Bryson Daily left with an injury, and he wasn’t able to do much, passing for 63 and an interception. The freshman QB doesn’t bring much experience to the position, and Death Valley may just be the toughest venue he’s ever played at in his entire career, so Saturday night may be slow for the Cadets.

    LSU Tigers Game Notes

    Jayden Daniels had another strong outing in the Tiger Bowl win over Auburn, going 20/27 for 325 yards, with three touchdowns to an interception. The former ASU QB has been very sharp since a season-opening loss to Florida State, and after tossing three touchdowns or more in four straight games, he could be in for another productive, but potentially short outing with Army this weekend. Daniels has thrown for 2,294 yards, with 22 touchdowns to two interceptions, with 515 yards and four more scores on the ground through seventeen starts.

    Army is 3-3 against the spread with an 3-3 o/u record 

    LSU is 4-3 ATS, with a 6-1 over/under record 

    Army vs. LSU Betting Prediction 

    LSU has been firing on all cylinders offensively, and there’s no way Army comes in and puts a scare on them here. The Tigers have been vulnerable defensively this season, but that’s been against the SEC level, and they should be able to contain the Cadets limited approach on the offensive end. Let’s back LSU flexing their muscles here with a lopsided victory. 

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 8 PREDICTION: LSU TIGERS -32.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com