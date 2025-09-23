Army vs East Carolina Odds, Public Betting & Picks

The Week 5 weeknight slate opens with Army visiting East Carolina on Thursday night in Greenville (ESPN). Below we compare opening odds to current odds, public money, injuries, weather, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For broader context, hit the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: Army at East Carolina

Army at East Carolina Date/Time: Thu, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. ET

Thu, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (Greenville, NC)

Opening Odds

Spread Moneyline Total Notes ECU −3.5 to −5.5 Army +180 / ECU −196 53 Pirates posted short-fav; total opened low-50s.

Current Odds

Spread Moneyline Total Move (open→now) ECU −5.5 (↑ from −3.5/−4) Army +170 to +180 / ECU −196 to −205 (ECU shaded) 52.5–53 (flat) Early Pirate buy held the number in the −5 band.

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): ~50–55% ECU

~50–55% ECU Money % (Spread): ~55–60% ECU

~55–60% ECU Total Market: Moderate handle; side shaded to Pirates — early movement created resistance near −6.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: No new confirmed absences for Army’s QB room as of Tuesday; ECU listed day-to-day at RB after a light ankle knock last week (monitor Thursday a.m.).

No new confirmed absences for Army’s QB room as of Tuesday; ECU listed day-to-day at RB after a light ankle knock last week (monitor Thursday a.m.). Weather: Mild evening, temps around upper-70s/low-80s, light winds, low rain risk — no major edge forecasted.

Trends That Matter

Army 4–1 to the Over in last five September road games.

ECU 6–2 ATS vs. non-conference since start of 2024.

First-half Unders 5–2 combined for these teams through Week 4.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: ECU −5.5 — short-home-fav price still reasonable vs. an Army offense that’s leaned on explosives but stalls in standard-downs.

Buy up to: ECU −6 (−110)

ECU −6 (−110) Sell down to: ECU −4.5 (−122 max) if juice climbs; pass if market hits −6.5.

ECU −4.5 (−122 max) if juice climbs; pass if market hits −6.5. Alt options: ECU −2.5 / Over 48.5 small SGP look if you can capture sub-field-goal.

