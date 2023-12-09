Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Army at Navy Point Spread Prediction, Trends & Betting Odds

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Army at Navy

    Will the Midshipmen pull off the upset in Saturday’s Army and Navy matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET? Or are the Black Knights the better point spread bet as a 2.5-point favorite?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    103 Army Black Knights (-2.5) at 104 Navy Midshipmen (+2.5); o/u 27.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

    Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

    TV: CBS

    Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Army. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Army Black Knights Game Notes

    Isaiah Alston (ankle) is not expected to participate in the Army-Navy game Saturday, Sal Interdonato of Black Knight Nation reports.

    Army coach Jeff Monken confirmed that he does not anticipate Alston playing “unless there’s a miracle” concerning his recovery. He is expected to finish 2023 with nine receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Still, Alston can redshirt this year and consider returning to college in 2024.

    Navy Midshipmen Game Notes

    Braxton Woodson is listed as a co-starter for the Army-Navy game Saturday.

    Woodson or Tai Lavatai could be the Navy’s starting quarterback if Xavier Arline (ankle) does not fully recover before Saturday. Woodson has 334 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns across 2023 thus far.

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Army’s last 17 games when playing Navy

    Army is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing Navy

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Navy’s last 17 games when playing Army

    Navy is 16-5 SU in its last 21 games when playing Army

    Army at Navy Betting Prediction

    Take Army. The Black Knights have won five out of the last seven matchups between these two teams, after previously struggling for years. Navy is also just 2-12 straight up in its last 14 games against an Independent opponent and failed to cover in five out of its last seven games against an Independent opponent as well. Finally, Army is 10-4 straight up its last 14 games played in the month of December.

    College Football Betting Prediction: ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS -2.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com