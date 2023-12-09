Army at Navy Point Spread Prediction, Trends & Betting Odds

Will the Midshipmen pull off the upset in Saturday’s Army and Navy matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET? Or are the Black Knights the better point spread bet as a 2.5-point favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

103 Army Black Knights (-2.5) at 104 Navy Midshipmen (+2.5); o/u 27.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: CBS

Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Army. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Army Black Knights Game Notes

Isaiah Alston (ankle) is not expected to participate in the Army-Navy game Saturday, Sal Interdonato of Black Knight Nation reports.

Army coach Jeff Monken confirmed that he does not anticipate Alston playing “unless there’s a miracle” concerning his recovery. He is expected to finish 2023 with nine receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Still, Alston can redshirt this year and consider returning to college in 2024.

Navy Midshipmen Game Notes

Braxton Woodson is listed as a co-starter for the Army-Navy game Saturday.

Woodson or Tai Lavatai could be the Navy’s starting quarterback if Xavier Arline (ankle) does not fully recover before Saturday. Woodson has 334 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns across 2023 thus far.

Army at Navy Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Army’s last 17 games when playing Navy

Army is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing Navy

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Navy’s last 17 games when playing Army

Navy is 16-5 SU in its last 21 games when playing Army

Army at Navy Betting Prediction

Take Army. The Black Knights have won five out of the last seven matchups between these two teams, after previously struggling for years. Navy is also just 2-12 straight up in its last 14 games against an Independent opponent and failed to cover in five out of its last seven games against an Independent opponent as well. Finally, Army is 10-4 straight up its last 14 games played in the month of December.

College Football Betting Prediction: ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS -2.5