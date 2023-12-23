Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Camellia Bowl Prediction

Will the Red Wolves take down the Huskies in Saturday’s Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois bowl matchup? Or is there better bet elsewhere on the board for today’s 12:00 p.m. ET Camellia Bowl?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

223 Arkansas State Red Wolves (-2.5) vs. 224 Northern Illinois Huskies (+2.5); o/u 54.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Northern Illinois. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arkansas State Red Wolves Game Notes

Jaylen Raynor was 19-for-38 passing for 263 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 35-21 defeat to Marshall. He also had 10 rushes for negative nine yards.

Although Raynor finished with his best passing yardage total since Week 9, he only found the endzone once and turned the ball over twice — once on an interception and once via fumble). The true freshman will finish his regular season with 2,293 passing yards and a 15:6 TD:INT while adding 331 yards and five scores as a rusher over 10 appearances.

Northern Illinois Huskies Game Notes

Rocky Lombardi went 9-for-18 for 183 yards and one touchdown, along with 19 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, against Kent State on Saturday.

This is Lombardi’s fourth game all season where he accounted for multiple touchdowns. The 6-6 Huskies will now await a bowl assignment.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

The Red Wolves are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

Arkansas State is 8-15 SU in its last 23 games

Northern Illinois is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Northern Illinois’s last 6 games

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Prediction

Take Arkansas State. Northern Illinois hasn’t won a bowl game since ending the 2011 season with a victory in the GoDaddy.com Bowl. Granted, the Huskies’ opponent that year was Arkansas State, but I’ll take my chances that NIU won’t have the same magic against the Red Wolves this time around. The Huskies dropped four out of their last five games against the spread, with their lone ATS victory coming against Western Michigan in Week 12. NIU wasn’t a great ATS team overall this season, failing to cover in seven out of its 12 contests.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Prediction: ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES -2.5