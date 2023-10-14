Arizona vs. Washington State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

A Pac-12 matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and Washington State Cougars will take place Saturday night at Gesa Field. With Washington State listed as 7.5-point favorites and the total at 58.0 points what is the smart bet from Pullman? Keep reading for our Arizona vs. Washington State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

191 Arizona (+7.5) at 192 Washington State (-7.5); o/u 58.0

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Gesa Field, Pullman, WA

TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Washington State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Washington State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Arizona suffered a heartbreaking OT loss last Saturday at the hands of the USC Trojans. Quarterback Noah Fifita was fantastic in the loss throwing for over 300 yards and five touchdowns. DJ Williams also had a strong game as he carried the ball 22 times for 143 yards. Arizona will need to shake off the tough loss quickly and need another strong performance if they want to pull the upset in Pullman.

Washington State Cougars Game Notes

Despite being up by five heading into the fourth quarter, UCLA prevailed late to hand Washington State their first loss of the season. Washington State struggled offensively against the Bruins only recording only 216 total yards a season low. Cameron Ward will need to be more accurate in this contest against a more favorable Arizona Wildcats defense.

Arizona vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Washington State is 4-1 SU in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for Washington State.

Arizona vs. Washington State BETTING PREDICTION

Both teams enter this game off tough losses last week, where in each contest they had chances to win late. This seems like a get right game for Washington State, the offense had been clicking basically all year up until last week where they faced a tough UCLA defense on the road. The defense for the Cougars has been solid year, allowing 25.4 points per game. I expect Cam Ward to bounce back in a big way here at home against a weak Arizona defense, lay the number with the Cougs.

Arizona vs. Washington State Prediction: Washington State -7.5