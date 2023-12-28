Arizona vs. Oklahoma Valero Alamo Bowl Betting Prediction

This year’s Valero Alamo Bowl matchup will feature Arizona vs. Oklahoma at 9:15 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

255 Arizona Wildcats (-1.5) vs. 256 Oklahoma Sooners (+1.5); o/u 59.5

9:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Michael Wiley is available against Oklahoma on Dec. 28, Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star reports.

Wiley will look to continue his November excellence during Arizona’s last game of 2023. The senior back logged 332 scrimmage yards (split evenly between rushing and receiving yards) and five touchdowns (two rushing and three receiving) that month.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Tyler Guyton has announced, via his personal Twitter account, that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft process.

Guyton will seek out an opportunity at the professional level this offseason. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle was a multi-year starter for the Sooners.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

The Wildcats are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Arizona is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

Oklahoma is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games

The Sooners are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Prediction

Take Arizona. The Wildcats have covered in 10 of their last 12 games overall, which includes a mark of 7-1 at the betting window in their last eight contests. They’ve also won six straight games entering play tonight and are 41-12 straight up in their last 53 games when playing as a favorite.

On the other side, Oklahoma has dropped five out of its last seven games against the number when playing on a Thursday. The Sooners are also just 1-6 straight up in their last seven games when playing as an underdog.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Prediction: ARIZONA WILDCATS -1.5