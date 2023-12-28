Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Arizona vs. Oklahoma Valero Alamo Bowl Betting Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Arizona vs. Oklahoma

    This year’s Valero Alamo Bowl matchup will feature Arizona vs. Oklahoma at 9:15 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    255 Arizona Wildcats (-1.5) vs. 256 Oklahoma Sooners (+1.5); o/u 59.5

    9:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

    Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    Arizona vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

    Michael Wiley is available against Oklahoma on Dec. 28, Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star reports.

    Wiley will look to continue his November excellence during Arizona’s last game of 2023. The senior back logged 332 scrimmage yards (split evenly between rushing and receiving yards) and five touchdowns (two rushing and three receiving) that month.

    Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

    Tyler Guyton has announced, via his personal Twitter account, that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft process.

    Guyton will seek out an opportunity at the professional level this offseason. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle was a multi-year starter for the Sooners.

    The Wildcats are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

    Arizona is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

    Oklahoma is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games

    The Sooners are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games

    Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Prediction

    Take Arizona. The Wildcats have covered in 10 of their last 12 games overall, which includes a mark of 7-1 at the betting window in their last eight contests. They’ve also won six straight games entering play tonight and are 41-12 straight up in their last 53 games when playing as a favorite.

    On the other side, Oklahoma has dropped five out of its last seven games against the number when playing on a Thursday. The Sooners are also just 1-6 straight up in their last seven games when playing as an underdog.

    Arizona vs. Oklahoma Prediction: ARIZONA WILDCATS -1.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com