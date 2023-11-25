Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

The Wildcats have been a covering machine of late but are they the smart bet as a road favorite in Saturday’s Arizona vs. Arizona State matchup? Kickoff for this rivalry game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

195 Arizona Wildcats (-12.5) at 196 Arizona State Sun Devils (+12.5); o/u 49.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Arizona State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Arizona. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Noah Fifita completed 22 of 30 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 42-18 win over Utah. Thanks to Fifita, Arizona may be one of the best three-loss teams in the country. The freshman’s spectacular play has kept Jayden de Laura on the bench, and he’s the unquestioned quarterback of the present and future for the Wildcats.

Arizona State Sun Devils Game Notes

Jaden Rashada (leg) is expected to be the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback for their game Saturday against Arizona, Chris Karpman of 247Sports reports. Rashada completed 34 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns across his first two games before a leg injury kept him out of action. Arizona State’s other quarterbacks did not impress, which made it highly possible that Rashada would regain his starting role once he was healthy. It seems all of that is coming to fruition just before the Sun Devils conclude their 2023 season Saturday.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

The Wildcats are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Arizona is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

The Sun Devils is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Arizona

Arizona State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Arizona

Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in 11 out of Arizona’s last 15 games overall and is 5-2 in the Wildcats’ last seven road games. The under is also 7-3 in the Wildcats’ last 10 games when playing on the road against the Sun Devils and is 8-3 in Arizona’s last 11 games this season. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Sun Devils’ last 10 games when playing at home against Arizona.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction: UNDER 49.5