Arizona State vs. Washington Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Arizona State travels to Husky Stadium to take on #5 Washington in this PAC-12 matchup. With the Huskies listed a 27.5-point home favorite and the total at 60.5 points what is the smart bet from Seattle? Keep reading for our Arizona State vs. Washington prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

383 Arizona State (+27.5) at 384 Washington (-27.5); o/u 60.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Arizona State vs. Washington Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Arizona State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona State Sun Devils Game Notes

Arizona State lost their 5th straight game in a narrow 27-24 loss to Colorado, before a much-needed bye week. Trenton Bourguet posted his best numbers of the year in the loss throwing for 335 yards and completing 32 passes. Arizona State faces a tough matchup on the road against the #5 Huskies.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Washington improved to 6-0 on the year after their thrilling 36-33 win against the Oregon Ducks. Heisman candidate, Micheal Penix Jr. was great in the win, Penix finished the game 22/37, 302 passing yards, and tossed 4 TDs. Penix will look to continue his Heisman campaign in a favorable home matchup.

Arizona State vs. Washington Betting Trends

Washington is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Arizona State is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games versus Washington.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 road games for Arizona State.

Arizona State vs. Washington BETTING PREDICTION

Each team’s season has gone in complete opposite directions thus far in 2023. Arizona State are losers of five straight, while Washington improved to 6-0 after their win versus Oregon.

Despite the records, I like Arizona State here to cover the big number. Arizona State while they did not win last game, played arguably their best game of the year versus Colorado. I know Washington is a massive step up in competition from Colorado, however it does seem like the Sun Devils are improving despite not winning games. Another factor I like in this one is the scheduling aspect of it. For the Sun Devils they had the week off last week, so they have had two weeks to prepare for the Huskies, while Washington had a hard-fought battle against Oregon. Look for the Huskies to start a little flat after their big win. Give me the more rested Arizona State team to hang in there against Washington.

Arizona State vs. Washington Prediction: Arizona State +27.5