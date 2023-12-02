Close Menu
    Appalachian State vs. Troy Sun Belt Championship Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Appalachian State vs. Troy
    Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark walks on the field during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

    Despite the Trojans’ stout defense, is the over still the best bet in Saturday’s Appalachian State vs. Troy Sun Belt Championship? The number has already moved from 51.5 up to 53.5.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Appalachian State Mountaineers (+5.5) at 320 Troy Trojans (-5.5); o/u 53.5

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

    Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

    TV: ESPN

    Appalachian State vs. Troy Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Appalachian State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Appalachian State Mountaineers Game Notes

    Joey Aguilar completed 28 of 46 passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 26-23 overtime victory versus James Madison. Aguilar topped 300 yards for the fourth time this season and notched at least three touchdown passes for a fourth straight contest. His efforts were especially impressive considering James Madison entered the game undefeated and owns an extremely stout defense. After 11 appearances, Aguilar has the third most passing yards in the Sun Belt while ranking first in passing touchdowns.

    Troy Trojans Game Notes

    Gunnar Watson completed 21 of 34 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 35-17 win versus Southern Miss. Watson fell just shy of his first 300-yard outing since Week 9, and he snapped a six-game streak without an interception. He’ll finish the regular season with the fifth most passing yards in the Sun Belt (3,147) and the third most touchdowns (26). He’ll lead the Trojans into the Sun Belt Championship game against Appalachian State on Dec. 2 at home.

    Appalachian State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Troy

    Appalachian State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Troy is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Troy is 13-1 SU in its last 14 games at home

    Appalachian State vs. Troy Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The over cashed in six out of the last eight meetings between these two teams, but I’m bucking that trend and fading the line movement. The under is 5-2 in App State’s last seven games. It’s 7-3 in Troy’s last 10 games. In the Mountaineers’ last five games on the road, the under is 4-1. In the Trojans’ last five games at home, the under is 4-1. This puppy is going under, folks.

    Appalachian State vs. Troy Prediction: UNDER 53.5

