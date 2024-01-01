Alabama vs. Michigan CFP Rose Bowl Over/Under Prediction

With the total sitting at only 45.5, is the over the best bet in Monday’s Alabama vs. Michigan matchup? Kickoff for this College Football Playoff semi-final contest will kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

279 Alabama Crimson Tide (+1.5) vs. 280 Michigan Wolverines (-1.5); o/u 45.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 1, 2024

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Michigan Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Jalen Milroe will return to Alabama for the team’s 2024 season, Charlie Potter of On3.com reports.

Milroe’s decision is unsurprising but big nonetheless. He has broken out in 2023 with at least 3,000 scrimmage yards and 35 touchdowns. Impressively, Milroe is not expected to be done yet, as Alabama’s team can play one or two more games during the upcoming College Football Playoff. Expectations were not grand for Milroe before 2023. Now going into 2024, the redshirt sophomore is expected to be one of college football’s best quarterbacks, like he was this year.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

J.J. McCarthy was 16-for-20 passing for 148 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 30-24 win versus Ohio State. McCarthy won against Ohio State for the second time in as many years. While he did not put up nearly as many passing yards (263) as he did in 2022, the junior signal-caller logged a much cleaner all-around stat line Saturday, completing 30 percent more of his passes while still throwing for 7.4 YPA. He also tossed one of his best touchdown passes of the season when he threaded a ball past two defenders directly into the hands of wideout Roman Wilson for a 22-yard score in the second quarter.

McCarthy’s performance in this tight rivalry matchup against one of the nation’s best defenses should provide encouragement for his outlook heading into next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship versus an offensively-challenged opponent in Iowa.

Alabama vs. Michigan Betting Trends

The Crimson Tide is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Alabama is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The Wolverines are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Michigan is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games

Alabama vs. Michigan Betting Prediction

Take the over. Nick Saban and his coaching staff had over a month to prepare for Michigan’s defense. They will have an answer for one of, if not the top, defensive units in the nation this season. Whether that’s pounding the ball down Michigan’s throat or allowing Milore to take over like he did in games late during the season, ‘Bama will find ways to put points on the board today. They always do.

On the other side, Michigan is not facing Saban’s best defense. The pass rush is merely okay and the secondary can be had. I worry some about the Wolverines being too predictable and trying to live on the edges with their rushing attack, but Milore is also good for a turnover or two. If those turnovers come in Alabama territory, Michigan could take advantage of a short field.

No matter how things play out today in Pasadena, I see this game going over the low total. It’s not a stretch to see this game turning into a 27-24 final.

Alabama vs. Michigan Over/Under Prediction: OVER 45.5