Alabama vs. Kentucky Week 11 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Alabama Crimson Tide will head to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in this SEC matchup. With the Tide listed as 11.0-point road favorites and the total at 47 points what is the best bet from Kroger Field? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Kentucky prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

125 Alabama (-11.0) at 126 Kentucky (+11.0); o/u 47.0

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 85% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Alabama moved to 8-1 on the season after their 42-28 win against rival LSU last Saturday. The Tide have now won seven straight contest entering week 11. Jalen Milroe did it all offensively for the Tide versus LSU, as he threw for 219 yards and added another 155 yards on the ground.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Kentucky improved to 6-3 after their 24-3 road win against Mississippi State in week 10. Ray Davis was the leading rusher for the Wildcats in the victory, Davis recorded 80 rushing yards on 21 carries. Despite not having his best game, Davis is still averaging over 100 yards per game for the season. Kentucky will have their hands full as they face a tough Alabama defense.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Kentucky is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Alabama is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games against Kentucky.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for Kentucky.

Alabama vs. Kentucky BETTING PREDICTION

Alabama comes into this contest off a big home win LSU, while Kentucky handled Mississippi state on the road.

Take the Under here. Alabama looked impressive on offense last week, but they were at home facing an LSU defense that is awful. I think we see some of those early season offense struggles come back out on the road against a Kentucky defense that is much better and coming off their best performance of the year allowing only 3 points to Miss State. Offensively for Kentucky, they are going to struggle in my opinion. Bama’s defense is allowing only 18 ppg and I don’t see the Cats surpassing that number in this one. Under is the play.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Prediction: Under 47